Aniva Residency Offers Creative Space For Pacific Artists

Moe Laga created a performance piece during her Aniva residency in 2024. Photo: Nikki Parlane.

Porirua's Pātaka Art + Museum and Creative New Zealand are on the lookout for an artist to take up the Aniva Artist in Residency programme opportunity for 2025.

The programme offers an Aotearoa-based Pacific artist or practitioner who identifies as LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF- a paid, three-month residency to create a new body of work. Applications are being accepted between 7 February and 17 March.

South Auckland interdisciplinary artist Moe Laga (she/they) was the Creative New Zealand Pacific Aniva Artist in Residence for 2024.

During her residency, Moe created the performance piece Fetū/Fetu’u: The Stars/Curses, which chronicled her experiences as a Samoan Fa’fafine born in Aotearoa, grappling with the complexities of life.

Moe performed this piece in October at the end of her residency, and it has been included in the upcoming Performance Arcade live art event, to be staged on the Wellington waterfront from 19-21 February.

Pātaka Director Ana Sciascia says they were honoured to have such a body of work created during the residency.

"Moe’s performance was reflective, intimate and intensely moving. It was a stunning arrangement of poetry, video, choreography, and a sublime curated playlist.

"I am thrilled that Fetū/Fetu’u: The Stars/Curses will receive a second outing at this year’s Performance Arcade."

Moe says the residency provided her with the perfect opportunity to develop new ideas that had been in the back of her mind but not yet fully explored.

"It allowed me to experiment with various mediums and explore innovative ways of storytelling."

This residency was first offered in 2021 and awarded to Saviiey Aliiva’a Nua (she/her) - a Porirua-based community artist. She is also the chairwoman and director of Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Rā Mai Le Moana Trust.

The opportunity for artists to develop their arts practice and engage with the Porirua arts community is made possible through Creative New Zealand’s Pacific Arts Strategy, which enables connection and investment in Pacific arts for the benefit of Aotearoa.

This year Creative New Zealand is also offering the Aniva Residency at the Govett-Brewster/Len Lye Centre and Puke Ariki Museum in New Plymouth.

Creative New Zealand Manager Pacific Arts Cultivation Ali Foa’i says they are thrilled to continue the partnership with Pātaka to again provide the residency for 2025.

"Aniva has opened up more opportunities for previous recipients."

As well as Moe’s upcoming performance at the Performance Arcade, 2023 recipient Manu Vaea had an exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery and Wheke Fortress following their residency.

To read the full guidelines for the Creative New Zealand Pacific Aniva Artist Residency 2025 or to apply for the residency, go to the Pātaka website: https://pataka.org.nz/whats-on/events/aniva-residency-offers-creative-space-for-pacific-artists/

DEFINITIONS

MVPFAFF (Pacific LGBTQiA+)

M for Mahu in Tahiti and Hawai'i.

V for Vaka sa lewa lewa in Fiji.

P for Palopa in Papua New Guinea.

F for Fa'afafine in Samoa and American Samoa.

A for Akava'ine in the Cook Islands.

F for Fakaleiti or leiti in the Kingdom of Tonga.

F for Fakafifine in Niue.

LGBTQIA+

L for Lesbian

G for Gay

B for Bisexual

T for Transexual

Q for Queer, Queer Gender

I for Intersex

A for Agender, Asexual

+ for other Queer identifying community

