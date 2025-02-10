Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nowhere To Hide For Dangerous Driver

Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A driver who allegedly fled from Police, drove with no lights on and attempted to hide inside a roof cavity, will now appear in court.

Just after midnight, an officer reported seeing a black Honda Integra travelling at speed through the Hillsborough area.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says the vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so and fled from Police.

“We did not pursue, but were able to follow the vehicle using cameras as it travelled along State Highway 20 without its lights on through the Waterview tunnel before heading west onto State Highway 16.

“The vehicle was tracked until the Police Eagle helicopter was able to continue observations as it exited the motorway towards Swanson.”

Inspector Kitcher says one occupant fled from the vehicle of Hetherington Road before the driver abandoned the vehicle on Urlrich Drive.

“The driver and another occupant then ran across a reserve and into a nearby address.

“One person was located inside the roof cavity and both occupants were taken into custody without issue.

“Police take this type of driving as a very serious risk to all road users.”

A 22-year-old will appear in Auckland District Court on 14 February charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

The vehicle was also impounded for six months.

