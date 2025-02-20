The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response
- Additional work is to be carried out on HMNZS Manawanui to clear equipment and debris.
- Senior National Representative, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “After the diesel fuel and other pollutants recovery phase we are taking advantage of an additional work clause in the contract with the salvors to clear some equipment and debris from in and around HMNZS Manawanui.
- "This needs the highly-specialised diving and salvage capability the salvors provide.
- “The salvors will be removing equipment, weapons, ammunition and debris from Manawanui. It is important for us to remove debris that may come loose and escape from the ship.
- “Once equipment and debris has been cleared, we will be taking every effort to make Manawanui as secure as possible.
- “We are focused on doing all we can to minimise any potential impact on the environment and the Samoan community by clearing these items and returning them to New Zealand for safe disposal,” said Commodore Brown.
- “We are also initiating and informing a wreck assessment, which includes independent expert studies of the vessel, reef and marine environment. This will inform the options for the next steps for Manawanui to allow the New Zealand and Samoan Governments to consult on.
- “At present the salvors’ barge has left its moorings to shelter from adverse weather and seas. The barge will be back above Manawanui once conditions allow to continue this important work."
- Commodore Brown advised, “After five months in Samoa I am returning to New Zealand for a short period to continue progressing the work on Operation Resolution. This is a good opportunity for me to engage with the strategic decision makers and provide ‘face to face’ updates”.
- “I reflect on the hard work that has occurred in support of the Samoan Government’s Manawanui response and our continued commitment to do the right thing. Our highly-skilled Task Group continue the work on the ground in Samoa supporting this complex and technical operation,” said Commodore Brown.