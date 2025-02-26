ORC Unanimously Supports Government’s Regional Deal Proposal

Earlier today ORC Councillors unanimously supported the Government’s Regional Deal proposal – which was prepared in partnership with QLDC and CODC, says ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson.

“The proposal focusses on sustainable economic growth in the region and details the opportunities for improved public transport and increased water and energy resilience to support the communities of Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago,” Cr Robertson says.

She says the partnership approach is “key” as the Regional Deals are about working together.

“Central government, councils, private investors, and communities will be able find smarter ways of achieving shared goals. This isn't just about funding; it's about breaking down barriers, leveraging investment, and aligning our plans with future needs,” she says.

She highlighted that establishing long term resilience within future projects was important and that water and energy especially would assist in strengthening a productive, resilient economic and environmental outlooks.

“This is a chance to plan strategically for 'Otago Central Lakes' unlocking growth, improving infrastructure and housing, and protecting valued natural resources, all without seeking new funding,” she says.

She says ORC has a “unique role”, being responsible for environmental regulation, hazard management and public transport.

“Our job is to look at the bigger picture, how our region functions as a whole and how we can shape its future.”

She emphasised today’s vote was a “starting point”, and not a “final deal”.

If the proposal is approved, the three-way partnership will move to the next stage where there will be detailed investigations, governance arrangements, and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government.

“This is our chance to get ahead of the game and ensure 'Otago Central Lakes' is positioned for long-term success.”

Cr Robertson says the proposal will now be submitted to the Department of Internal Affairs shortly, and ORC is “looking forward to a positive response”.

