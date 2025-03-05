Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Papakura Fire Brought Under Control

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 9:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire burning at a metal recycling premises in Papakura has been brought under control but is not yet out.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Chris Delfos says that an excavator at the site is being used to turn over the pile of material that had been burning, and firefighters will continue working to fully extinguish the fire. This is likely to take several hours.

The amount of smoke generated by the fire has reduced significantly, but people who live in areas where the smoke is still present are advised to remain inside with their doors and windows shut to avoid exposure.

