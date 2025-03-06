Wellington Launches New Plan To Boost City Safety

Wellington City Council is launching a dynamic, multi-pronged City Safety and Wellbeing Plan that introduces measures to combat crime, anti-social behaviour and negative safety perceptions while compassionately addressing homelessness.

“This Plan reinforces our commitment to safer streets and stronger communities for Wellington, and we’ll be working with community organisations, businesses, residents and other strategic partners to make that a reality,” Mayor Tory Whanau said after the Council majority approved the Plan.

“We’ve designed the Plan to be flexible. It will adapt as our community changes, meaning we can stop what doesn’t work, build on successes, and try new things when needed.

“To ensure accountability, the plan also features targeted interventions, clear goals, and measurable outcomes, with progress reported to the Council every six months.”

A key initiative of the Plan is Te Aro safety hub, a logistical centre designed to coordinate outreach services, the Police Beat team, and community patrols.

Well-lit, CCTV-monitored ‘safety spots’ will be established in high-traffic areas of Courtenay Place, Manners Street, and Cuba Street, enabling rapid intervention through an active safety network.

To improve city-wide monitoring, the Council is creating a centrally coordinated CCTV system and increasing funding for community patrols, including Māori wardens, Pasifika patrols, and ethnic patrols.

Urban Liaison Officers will work with local businesses, emergency services and social agencies to proactively address emerging safety issues. They will also enforce bylaws to manage street activity, mitigate anti-social behaviour, and ensure public spaces remain accessible.

“We’ve made a key change by addressing homelessness directly in our City Safety Plan, starting with wraparound support for a group of chronically homeless individuals,” says Mayor Whanau.

Working with Wellington City Mission, Downtown Community Ministry (DCM), and He Herenga Kura, the Council is developing a support service that will operate beyond usual business hours.

“These organisations bring on-the-ground knowledge and direct access to the people we need to reach. Partnering with them means best practice , use resources wisely, and achieve the greatest possible impact,” says Councillor Teri O’Neill, Chair of the Social, Cultural and Economic Committee.

To improve nighttime safety, Mayor Whanau said the Council was implementing strategic lighting improvements in the CBD.

The Council will trial CARE (Coordinated Assistance and Response for Everyone) Officers to partner with hospitality venues and bar security to help intoxicated individuals get home safely, and will explore expanding access to drug-checking services through mobile facilities near nightlife and entertainment areas.

The City Safety and Wellbeing Plan has been developed after months of consultation with strategic partners, including the City Safety Leadership Group established by Mayor Whanau. It builds on the Pōneke Promise, which was launched in 2021 to improve public safety and wellbeing.

“We’re glad the Council is taking a holistic approach to safety and wellbeing, and support their efforts to make Wellington a safer and welcoming city for everyone,” says Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge.

“We’re proud to have collaborated with the Council and other strategic partners to develop this City Safety and Wellbeing Plan, which includes a strong focus on supporting vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness,” says DCM Director Stephen Turnock.

Mike Hinton, Chief Executive Officer of He Herenga Kura, said their organisation was pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort: “We’re excited to continue working alongside the Council and other partners in supporting the communities of Wellington.”

“The New Zealand Police fully support Wellington’s City Safety and Wellbeing Plan. We are committed to working with the Council and the community to make our city even safer,” says Wellington City Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester.

