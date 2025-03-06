Tackling The Cost Of Food Waste In Tauranga

Each week the average Kiwi household throws away nearly $30 worth of uneaten food. That’s around $1,500 every year.

In Tauranga, nearly one third of all household waste collected in red-lidded kerbside rubbish bins is food waste – which is bad news for peoples' wallets as well as the environment – as it ends up in landfill.

This March, Tauranga City Council is getting behind the nationwide Love Food Hate Waste campaign, which aims to help people reduce their grocery bills and the amount of food waste they’re creating at home.

Dan Smith, Manager Sustainability and Waste at Tauranga City Council says most residents aren’t aware how much their food waste is costing them, or the environment.

“When food waste decomposes in landfills, it produces emissions, contributing to our changing climate. People can make a big difference by reducing their food waste overall, putting food waste into their green food scraps kerbside bin to be composted, instead of their red-lidded bin, or composting food scraps at home,” says Dan.

“As well as providing essential waste services to our community, like kerbside collections, we’re also working to reduce the amount of waste Tauranga households send to landfill through community education and events,” says Dan.

“This includes providing funding to the Waste Management Institute of New Zealand (WasteMINZ) from Tauranga City Council’s allocation of Waste Levy Fund from the Ministry for the Environment, alongside all other councils in the country, to support nationwide initiatives like the current Love Food Hate Waste campaign.”

Love Food Hate Waste NZ’s Programme Manager Sophie Wolland says a little planning can go a long way for households looking to make a positive change.

“By making meal planning a weekly habit, households can start to see real savings on their grocery bills and cut down on wasted food at the same time.”

“It’s a win for the wallet, a win for the environment, and an easy way for everyone to play their part in reducing food waste.”

“Thinking about the four Cs is a great place to start,” says Sophie.

The Four Cs to better meal planning:

Check your week:Who is home?When will you be busy or tired?

Check what you’ve got: See what needs using up in your fridge, freezer and pantry.

Choose your meals: Plan easy, flexible meals.Plan in your leftovers.

Create your list: And take it with you!

More meal planning tools, and helpful tips and tricks, are available on The Love Food Hate Waste website lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz/do-better-meal-planning

Plus, there is plenty happening in Tauranga this March for waste conscious residents to enjoy:

Food Lovers Masterclass with Kate Fenwick:

Thursday 20 March

Mercury Baypark, Mount Maunganui

Learn how to store food like a pro, decode best-before dates, get creative with leftovers, and discover clever tricks to save money and cut food waste at this fun and interactive event.www.wastedkate.co.nz/event-details-registration/tauranga-food-lovers-masterclass

Throughout March, Envirohub BOP is offering a range of events to inspire and connect with residents across the region. Visit www.envirohub.org.nz/programmes/sustainable-backyardsfor details, including:

