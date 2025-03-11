Council Welcomes Economic Development Review And New Leadership At Horowhenua Company Limited

Horowhenua District Council is welcoming the findings of a review which will help strengthen the district’s approach to driving investment, supporting local businesses, and fostering sustainable growth.

Considering the recommendations of the recent Section 17A Review of Economic Development, Council voted to support an enhanced version of the current operating model that sees Council outsource the delivery of economic development services to The Horowhenua Company Limited.

Ahead of the new three-year contract, starting 1 July 2025, Council directed officers to work with The Horowhenua Company Limited to implement recommendations from the review.

The independent review, required under the Local Government Act, assessed the effectiveness and efficiency of economic development services in Horowhenua, identifying opportunities to refine strategy, enhance collaboration, and ensure greater alignment with the district’s long-term vision.

Key recommendations from the review include:

Clarifying roles and responsibilities between Council and The Horowhenua Company Limited (THCL) to ensure a cohesive and targeted approach to economic development.

Enhancing collaboration with iwi, local businesses, and industry stakeholders to maximise opportunities for growth and innovation.

Strengthening investment attraction and business support services to foster a thriving and resilient local economy.

Ensuring economic development efforts align with Council’s broader strategic priorities, including housing, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive Monique Davidson says the review provides a valuable roadmap for refining how economic development is delivered in the district.

“As our district continues to grow, it’s crucial that we take a strategic and coordinated approach to economic development. The Section 17A review reinforces the importance of strong partnerships, clear priorities, and a focus on delivering tangible outcomes for our businesses and community,” Ms Davidson says.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden says he is looking forward to seeing Council and Horowhenua Company Limited building on the successful platform that has been laid so far.

“It is important this model is given the time to mature,” he says.

“The report highlighted the progress made already and identified refinements that could help take economic development in Horowhenua to the next level.”

The Horowhenua Company Limited welcomes new Chief Executive

The decision to continue to contract The Horowhenua Company Limited (THCL) to deliver economic development comes at the same time as a change in leadership at THCL.

Council is pleased to welcome Andrew Reid as the new Chief Executive of THCL. He replaces Catriona Finau McKay who left at the end of January to return to university study. Mr Reid brings extensive experience in business development, governance, and economic leadership, positioning him well to drive the district’s economic ambitions forward.

Mayor Bernie says Mr Reid’s appointment marks an exciting step for the future of economic development in Horowhenua.

“Andrew’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in building on the momentum of our economic strategy. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we work to implement the review’s recommendations and ensure Horowhenua remains an attractive place to invest, work, and live,” he says.

“We also recognise the excellent contribution of Catriona who has played such an integral role in this relationship to date.”

Mr Reid says he is looking forward to working with local businesses, iwi, and stakeholders to realise the district’s economic potential.

“Horowhenua is a district full of opportunity, and I am excited to be part of shaping its future. Collaboration will be key to unlocking growth, and I look forward to working with Council and the community to create a strong, resilient economy,” he says.

Horowhenua District Council will continue to work closely with THCL and other stakeholders to implement the review’s recommendations and ensure a streamlined, effective approach to the delivery of economic development services.

