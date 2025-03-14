Police Out In Force To Target Antisocial Road User Behaviour In Manawatu

Police will have a visible presence on Manawatu roads this weekend, ahead of an expected gathering of antisocial vehicle users, pushing one clear message: your disruption will not be tolerated on our roads.

Police are spearheading a response by bolstering numbers and using intel-gathered to deter and stop dangerous drivers in their tracks. Where offending is identified we will be taking enforcement action and working in connection with partners including Ministry of Justice.

Last weekend, Police responded to Feilding, Palmerston North and Sanson, where a large number of antisocial road users had gathered.

Despite the significant number of antisocial road users on the night, we still worked to make our presence known, issuing four infringements for speeding, one for driving with excess breath alcohol, one for a broken head light, and noted further details to assist in follow up enforcement action.

Thanks to that information, Police this week seized a car belonging to a suspected lead driver in that event.

We know the community is fed up with this behaviour. We want to reassure you; your concerns are heard, we will be present, and we will take enforcement action in the form of seizing vehicles, issuing infringements, charging drivers, and/or ordering vehicles off the road where offending is identified.

Police have a message for the people that come to watch these events – we will be firm in enforcement action against spectators and others who enable the driving behaviour seen at these events.

These vehicles are also consuming a large number of tyres, often already worn when purchased, and we know that they are being purchased from somewhere. We ask people or organisations to come forward and report suspicious purchases or requests.

Where we can’t take enforcement action on the night we will note down information to follow up later, as we have done this week.

We can’t do this alone, if you witness the incidents, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now or via 105 either online of after the fact with as much information as possible, including photos and video if it is safe to do so from your vehicle.

- Inspector Ashley Gurney, Manawatu Area Prevention Manager

