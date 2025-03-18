Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Charged Following Highland Park Shooting

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged two people following a shooting in Highland Park in January.

At about 9.46pm on Thursday 16 January Police were after three males entered a premises on Dunrobin Place and assaulted a man before a shot was fired.

Counties Manukau East CIB Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey, says the victim received a serious gunshot injury and was transported to hospital.

“Following extensive investigations by our team, two people have now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are currently before the court.

“Although we knew that those involved in this incident were known to each other, there is no doubt the incident would have been deeply concerning for people who live nearby.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue their work to hold people to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says.

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 6 June charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 23-year-old man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm will reappear in Manukau District Court on 11 April.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

