Three Arrested Over Complaints At Manukau Supermarket

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made three arrests over complaints about alleged behaviour of some external security contractors at Pak N Save Manukau.

These complaints included allegations of demands being made to customers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau Central CIB, says five victims filed complaints with Police.

“Enquiries have been carried out since the first report was made to Police in late January, culminating in the arrests being made today,” he says.

Two men aged 23 and 39, and a 19-year-old woman will appear in the Manukau District Court on 26 March.

“All three charge face a variety of charges including demands with intent and obtains by deception,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan says.

“A charge of demands with intent carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment under the Crimes Act.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan acknowledges the victims that came forward to assist the Police investigation.

© Scoop Media

