The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response
- NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “After successfully completing the work to remove diesel fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui, and removing this environmental risk, the salvors are now recovering equipment, weapons, ammunition and some debris.
- “After a brief visit to the Port of Apia to reconfigure the salvors’ barge, it’s back moored over Manawanui and they are making steady progress.”
- Commodore Brown said, “Using their highly-specialised diving and salvage capability, the salvors have cut access into the ship and retrieved weapons and ammunition from secure compartments.
- “We’ve been careful and thorough, checking serial numbers and taking photographic records to ensure every item is accounted for.”
- Commodore Brown said, “It’s been important to work closely with local authorities on this, in particular the Samoan Police Service, who have assisted with safe and secure storage of our weapons and ammunition.
- “Our specialist weapons and ammunitions advisors, overseeing the recovery, have assessed that some of the ammunition has deteriorated from exposure to seawater. This is being safely disposed of with Samoan Police Service assistance. The remaining ammunition, along with the weapons, equipment and debris is being returned to New Zealand,” said Commodore Brown.
- The salvors are now working to make Manawanui as secure as possible.
- “The Samoan and New Zealand Governments are now working through what the next steps are. A wreck assessment is being conducted by independent experts, which includes studies of the reef and marine environment in the vicinity of Manawanui. This will help inform the next steps,” said Commodore Brown.
- “The Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa is continuing to maintain regular monitoring and they report the seawater and marine life in the area are clear and uncontaminated.
- “While the recovery efforts will take time and naturally be affected by sea and weather conditions as we have experienced,” said Commodore Brown, “New Zealand remains committed to doing a careful and thorough job.
- “Our priority continues to be to minimise any possible environmental impacts and we are committed to doing the right thing.”