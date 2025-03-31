High Demand For Water Treatment Plant Tours - More Added

Hamiltonians have jumped at the chance to tour the city’s Waiora Water Treatment Plant, with the first round of tours now fully booked. Due to high demand, Council has added four more tours with bookings now open.

These behind-the-scenes tours offer a rare opportunity to see how Hamilton’s drinking water is treated and supplied to homes and businesses and to understand the challenges of upgrading and maintaining essential waters infrastructure.

Council’s Three Waters Unit Director Maire Porter said the team were excited to showcase what they do to deliver clean, safe water to Hamilton taps.

“The tours will share the fascinating journey water takes from river to tap. Participants will get an up-close look at the treatment process, meet the passionate experts who keep everything running smoothly, and learn some surprising facts along the way.”

Porter reiterated bookings are essential and spaces are limited, but Council has lots more on offer.

“The tours are part of Council’s Your Neighbourhood event, a free, family-friendly community event where you can learn more about Council projects, have your say on the future of water services, and enjoy a day of fun activities, live music, and a free sausage sizzle.”

Join us at Your Neighbourhood – The waters edition

Saturday 5 April

10am-2pm

Opposite Waiora Water Treatment Plant, Peacockes Road, Fitzroy

Council encourages people to walk, cycle, or scooter to the event. Parking is available at the Glenview Club on Peacockes Road, with mobility parking at Li’l Pumpkins Early Learning Centre.

Sign up for the Waiora Water Treatment Plant tours today – spots won’t last!

