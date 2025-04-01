One Pass, 10 Ski Resorts: NZSki Launches New Era Of Flexibility For Skiers

In a bid to boost winter tourism across the country, NZSki has expanded its Superpass offering to now include 10 Kiwi ski resorts under one pass.

Superpasses give guests the option to ski or ride at any of the 10 ski resorts, or swap credit for après experiences, making it New Zealand’s most flexible ski pass.

The 10 ski resorts include Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Snowplanet, Turoa, Whakapapa, Porters, Roundhill, Mt Dobson, and Ohau ski areas.

NZSki CEO Paul Anderson shared his enthusiasm for this milestone.

“Bringing together 10 of New Zealand’s most iconic ski areas under one pass is really exciting. More flexibility gives guests peace of mind when purchasing their pass allowing them to explore more mountains, chase the best conditions, and make the most of winter, Paul says.

“Superpass not only supports winter tourism destinations across the country but also encourages international visitors to discover more of what New Zealand has to offer. By enabling regional dispersal of skiers, we’re helping spread the benefits of winter tourism to more communities than ever before.”

Andrew Waddel, General Manager – Australia, Tourism New Zealand, says, “Winter in New Zealand is unlike anywhere else, with so much you can experience both on and off the mountain, all in close proximity. You could be skiing, stargazing and soaking in a hot tub, all in one day.

“We know this time of the year, Australians will be thinking of their next winter holiday and equally keeping an eye on the snow conditions. The Superpass gives travellers the flexibility to book their winter holiday early and explore more of New Zealand, without feeling locked into a date to be on-mountain.”

Guests who decides to swap a Superpass for credit get to choose between more than 60 après activities and experiences. Whether it’s enjoying Queenstown’s vibrant dining scene, indulging in a bit of retail therapy, or taking part in adventure activities in Canterbury, there’s something to suit everyone.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

