Weekly Water Supply Update - April 7, 2025

Water supply 7 April 2025 (Photo/ Supplied)

As part of our Easy Does It water efficiency campaign, we’re providing weekly updates on Auckland’s water supply situation. Please let us know if you would rather not receive them.

Last week’s weather system provided a welcome boost to Auckland’s dam levels, lifting them four percentage points to 64.4% today.

Here’s a short update from Watercare head of water Sharon Danks:

“Last week’s weather system on Thursday and Friday gave Auckland’s total dam storage a nudge in the right direction, with storage gaining four percentage points in the past week.

“Our Waitākere Ranges dam catchments received between 107 and 156 millimetres of rain, whereas our Hūnua Ranges catchments in the south-east received between 76 and 239 millimetres. That’s more than what we’d normally expect for the entire month of April, so it was certainly a welcome boost after the dry weather we’ve had this year.

“Upper Nihotupu Dam had the most notable lift, with its levels going from 25.6% to 46.9% full in a week. This is one of our smaller dams, so it does fill up more quickly and noticeably than our larger dams.

“We had a lot of traffic to our dam levels page on the website last week, so it’s great to see dam levels and the need to be mindful of our water use is top of mind for many people.

“This week we’re expecting a return to the drier than normal weather, with a few showers but mostly sunshine. Next week there’s a chance of rain, but at this stage, we’re not expecting it to be significant.

“Auckland remains in the ‘preparing for drought’ zone in our Drought Management Plan, so we’re continuing to encourage people to go easy with their water use – take shorter showers and be mindful of any outdoor water use.”

Weekly water supply update

Current status in Drought Management Plan: Preparing for drought. Learn more here.

Total dam storage today: 64.4%

Historical average dam storage: 74.3

Seven-day average water use: 456 million litres per day

Leaks reported last week: 1305

Leaks fixed last week: 1296

Weather forecast for the week: Drier than normal

You can see live dam levels here on our website.

