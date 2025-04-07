Frank Kitts Park Rock Revetment Replacement Starts Next Week

During and after installation of concrete culverts to provide improved habitats for kororā (Photo/Supplied)

Planned works start soon on the revetment structure along Frank Kitts Park to protect the waterfront and the kororā (little penguins) that live there.

Over the last 50 years some of the rocks that line the waterfront along Frank Kitts Park have moved, becoming dislodged and exposing the clay soil.

This protective rock revetment spans about 190 metres along the entrance of Whaipero Lagoon (and bridge) to the south, to Shed 6 and TSB Arena to the north.

The Frank Kitts Park rock revetment, a protective structure made of impact-resistant materials, protects the waterfront area and parts of the central city from coastal erosion caused by stormy weather wave action.

The area also contains kororā (little penguin) which nest there in season.

Wellington City Council Manager Parks, Sport and Recreation Paul Andrews says this work is a priority due to slippage and movement of the rocks within the revetment.

“Replenishment is necessary to prevent further loss of rocks and exposed earth, which is now prone to erosion and undermining from wave action and other environmental impacts.

“The existing undermined concrete edge beam will be repaired with concrete poured at discrete locations.”

Works start next week and are expected to take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting. Work will be restricted to 50 metre sections at a time for health and safety of the public with safety fencing around the work site.

Traffic management will be in place to ensure pedestrian safety by slowing down bikes, scooters and other modes of transport in the narrowed promenade corridor.

The work is timed to coincide with the end of the kororā breeding and moulting season to reduce the risk of kororā being on site.

“A survey in September 2024 detected kororā activity at 10 locations, with birds present at four of these. Breeding was confirmed with adults on eggs at three sites. Concrete culverts to act as artificial burrows will be installed in multiple locations along the revetment to provide new habitats for kororā.

“The Council is working closely with mana whenua and an ecologist who specialises in kororā, to ensure the wildlife are kept safe during the works,” says Paul.

The Council is working in partnership with Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, our Tākai Here partners, as this is an important site for them due to the kororā and being part of the coastline of Te Whanganui a Tara.

Waterfront tenants, shop owners, pedestrians, Wellingtonians and visitors will be informed about project activity through the Council’s communications and engagement channels.

You can find out more by visiting wellington.govt.nz/Frank-Kitts-Park-rock-wall.

