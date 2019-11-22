Liz Blythe named NZ's top young private practice talent

Technology Partner Liz Blythe has been honoured with the title 'Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year' at the 2019 New Zealand Law Awards.

Liz is passionate about technology and helping her clients to achieve positive change through innovation. Liz's specialist area of expertise, her significant international and local experience in technology matters, and the level of commitment and enthusiasm she gives to her team, practice and clients, make her a deserving winner of this award.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved, especially my amazing team and clients," Liz said. "I'm enormously grateful for everyone's support."

Liz Blythe is a technology specialist who advises exclusively on technology-related matters, including intellectual property, data protection and privacy. She's known for building strong client relationships, and in her nomination, Liz received some outstanding client feedback on her work, including:

"Liz Blythe is one of the most passionate and charismatic lawyers that I know in the technology space. Her approach has been really refreshing in that she has the innate ability to understand complex and critical technology solutions and is able to roll-up her sleeves and discuss solutions with the business and developers in a way that I have not seen before. I consider her point of difference as being an innovative and creative lawyer especially when compared to her peers in private practice where often the focus is on the academic application of the law."

"She thinks broadly about implications to our business, practical issues and costs of decisions to a project. This lens is very valuable and lets me trust Liz with a high level of control over a file. I have no issues with letting Liz work with non-lawyers in my business directly, which is not something that I would trust to all external counsel."

"Liz delivers outstanding service and we always feel assured that no stone will be left unturned (so to speak) when she is on the job…We have worked with Liz on some especially technical matters, which she has been able to grasp quickly…Unlike many of those in her field, Liz is a quiet achiever who is humble to a fault, as she no doubt underestimates just how valuable her advice is."

Liz and the whole Russell McVeagh team would like to congratulate the other NZ Law Awards winners and finalists, and the organisers for putting on a great night.

A full list of the winners can be found here.



