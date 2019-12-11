Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners of architecture writing competition announced

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Winners of New Zealand’s architecture writing competition announced

For the second year in a row, Whangārei designer and writer Jade Kake (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa, Te Whakatōhea) has won the Open category of the Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing, New Zealand’s leading essay competition for design writing.

Jade, who leads a small practice supporting Māori communities and organisations develop marae and papakāinga projects, won the award for an essay on Ruapekapeka, the Northland pā defended by Ngāti Hine chief Te Ruki Kawiti against British soldiers in the summer of 1845-46.

The competition’s Secondary School category was won by Ethan Beri, a year 11 student at Scots College, Wellington, who wrote about Wellington Central Library, an iconic building which is now closed and under threat of demolition.

Three Highly Commended awards were made. Narelle McCullum, an architecture student at Unitec, Auckland, won a Highly Commended award for her essay on the house in the Auckland suburb of Kohimarama designed by the influential architect and academic Rewi Thompson.

Charlotte Hughes-Hallett, an architecture graduate working in Wellington, received a Highly Commended award for her essay on E-1027, the near-legendary villa on the Côte d’Azur in France designed by the early twentieth century Irish modernist architect Eileen Gray.

The third Highly Commended award went to Phoebe Pierard, a year 12 student at St Mary’s College, Ponsonby, Auckland, for her essay on the Pantheon, the temple in the centre of Rome built by the Emperor Hadrian in the second century A.D. which for 1400 years has been used as a Catholic church.

The Architectural Writing Awards are a programme of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) supported by the educational trust established by the eminent New Zealand architect, Sir Miles Warren.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage writing and commentary about architecture in the essay format.

NZIA spokesperson and Awards judge John Walsh said this year’s Architectural Writing Awards attracted a wide range of writers, from school students and architecture graduates to more experienced authors.

“Writing now is increasingly is abbreviated so it’s great to see writers, especially younger writers, engaging with the essay format which allows space to explore a theme and develop writing skills,” Walsh said.

The 2019 Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing competition was judged by John Walsh, Massey University Press publisher Nicola Legat, and Lucinda Bennett, an editor on the online culture publication The Pantograph Punch.

The Awards carry prizes of $2,000 for the Open category winner, $1,000 for the Secondary School winner and $500 for the three Highly Commended entries.

The NZIA will publish a book of selected essays from the 2019 Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing in early 2020.


Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Institute of Architects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 