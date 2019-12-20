Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Interest Only Mortgage Calculator Launched

Friday, 20 December 2019, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Opes Partners


Property investment company, Opes Partners has just released a new property investment calculator. The Interest Only Mortgage Calculator allow property investors to see what their payments would be on their interest only mortgages.

Opes Partners Managing Director, Andrew Nicol, says "interest only mortgages are important because they decrease the amount a property investor has to contribute to their property each week. For instance, the difference between an interest only mortgage and a standard table mortgage might be $200 per week."

He continues, "although having an interest only mortgage does mean that the principal debt never gets paid down, if interest only mortgages didn't exist fewer properties would come onto the market. That's because for the same cash contribution each week, investors can invest in an extra 2 properties."

"This means that more supply is able to come on to the market, limiting house price inflation and giving additional options to renters."

Nicol is clear to say that "this version of the interest only mortgage calculator is the first version, not the forever version, and our intention is to clearly show the difference between a table mortgage and an interest only mortgage more clearly in the future."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Opes Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 