XE Data Update - US Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero

The US Federal Reserve cut is benchmark rate by a 1.00% to near zero and will boost its bond holdings by USD$700 billion

Key points in their statement are:

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero in response to coronavirus crisis, risks to economic outlook

Fed says expects target interest rate will remain in range of 0 and 0.25% until economy has "weathered recent events" and is on track to meet inflation and employment goals

Fed says crisis has "harmed communities and disrupted economic activity" in U.S. And other countries, will weigh on activity in the near term

Fed says will use "full range of tools" to support economy, will expand holdings of treasury securities by $500 bln and mortgage backed securities by $200 bln in coming months

Vote on policy action was 9 to 1

Federal reserve cuts rates to near zero

Fed announces coordinated action with bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank

Fed says six global central banks have agreed to lower pricing on U.S. Dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 bps

Fed and other global central banks will begin offering U.S. Dollar liquidity in each jurisdiction with 84-day maturity

Federal reserve says it will lower the primary credit rate by 150 basis points to 0.25 percent, effective march 16

Fed says it supports firms that choose to use their capital and liquidity buffers to lend and undertake other supportive actions in a safe and sound manner

Fed says that depository institutions may borrow from the discount window for periods as long as 90 days, prepayable and renewable by the borrower on a daily basis

Fed says reducing reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective on March 26

Fed says encourages depository institutions to utilize intraday credit extended by reserve banks, on both a collateralized and uncollateralized basis

The NZD is higher in immediate response in skitterish trading.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6065 / 0.6090

NZDEUR 0.5435 / 0.5465

NZDGBP 0.4905 / 0.4940

NZDJPY 64.60 / 65.10

NZDAUD 0.9705 / 0.9740

