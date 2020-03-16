XE Data Update - US Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero
The US Federal Reserve cut is benchmark rate by a 1.00% to near zero and will boost its bond holdings by USD$700 billion
Key points in their statement are:
- Fed cuts interest rates to near zero in response to coronavirus crisis, risks to economic outlook
- Fed says expects target interest rate will remain in range of 0 and 0.25% until economy has "weathered recent events" and is on track to meet inflation and employment goals
- Fed says crisis has "harmed communities and disrupted economic activity" in U.S. And other countries, will weigh on activity in the near term
- Fed says will use "full range of tools" to support economy, will expand holdings of treasury securities by $500 bln and mortgage backed securities by $200 bln in coming months
- Vote on policy action was 9 to 1
- Fed announces coordinated action with bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank
- Fed says six global central banks have agreed to lower pricing on U.S. Dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 bps
- Fed and other global central banks will begin offering U.S. Dollar liquidity in each jurisdiction with 84-day maturity
- Federal reserve says it will lower the primary credit rate by 150 basis points to 0.25 percent, effective march 16
- Fed says it supports firms that choose to use their capital and liquidity buffers to lend and undertake other supportive actions in a safe and sound manner
- Fed says that depository institutions may borrow from the discount window for periods as long as 90 days, prepayable and renewable by the borrower on a daily basis
- Fed says reducing reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective on March 26
- Fed says encourages depository institutions to utilize intraday credit extended by reserve banks, on both a collateralized and uncollateralized basis
The NZD is higher in immediate response in skitterish trading.