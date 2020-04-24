Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me Opens Kindness Store To Help Kiwis In Need During COVID-19

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Trade Me Limited

Trade Me has teamed up with Women’s Refuge, Red Cross, City Mission (Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch), Age Concern, Variety – the Children’s Charity and The Salvation Army to help Kiwis in need by opening up the Trade Me Kindness Store.

Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said COVID-19 has been tough for everyone, but these charities have been hit particularly hard. “These organisations do incredible work at the best of times and with all the added challenges of COVID-19, we want to do everything we can to support them during this time.”

Trade Me’s Kindness Store is a curated stores page on the site that allows Kiwis to buy things that charities need. Typically the Store runs at Christmas but Trade Me has opened it following the extraordinary change that Kiwi charities have seen as a result of COVID-19.

Mr Mudge said they had worked closely with the charities to find out what items they need most. “Access to food is a big one. All these organisations are reliant on donations, which have dropped dramatically during alert level 3 and 4.”

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr. Ang Jury said support during this time is appreciated.

“We are extremely grateful to Trade Me and to the public who purchase these much-needed items through the Kindness Store. We are in unprecedented times with many obstacles, and we are relying on the goodwill of Kiwis more than ever to help us meet the needs of the women and children who require our services.”

There are a number of ways members can support these organisations via the Kindness Store. “All our members need to do to support these organisations is purchase any of the items available from the Trade Me Kindness Store. From there, we will make sure it gets to the people that need them.”

“$20 can give victims of family violence a safe night with the Women’s Refuge, $50 can buy a petrol voucher for Age Concern or an iconic Red Cross Care Parcel and $100 can buy a blanket for the City Mission.”

To help support Kiwis in need, visit the Trade Me Kindness Store.

