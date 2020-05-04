Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Future Energy Leader Made In New Zealand

Monday, 4 May 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The World Energy Council's Future Energy Leader - 100 Programme (FEL-100) has named Dr Steve Heinen as New Zealand’s new representative.

The FEL Board Nominations Committee selected 41 representatives from around the world from more than 350 highly qualified applicants.

Mr Heinen has over ten years’ experience applying energy systems analytics. He has experience in customer behaviour, demand-side electrification (heat, transport) and integration of distributed energy resources into the energy systems. He is currently employed by electricity and gas distribution company Vector where he manages energy systems analytics.

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) congratulates Dr Heinen on his appointment.

BEC chair Hon David Caygill also congratulated the finalists for making the top four in New Zealand. "Daniel Kahn (Hiringa), Tim McSweeney (Genesis), and Viola Balzeretti (Aurecon) are all outstanding candidates who we are sure to hear more about soon.

"Dr Heinen recently joined the Auckland Young Energy Professional Network (YEPN) team. The regional engagement is very important for the wider FEL community.

"The YEPN was founded by BEC to foster leadership development opportunities and up-skill members through knowledge sharing and collaboration. Dr Heinen’s appointment is in line with these core principles."

Former FEL-100 Dr Daniel Gnoth (PowerCo) will now join the FEL Alumni after an incredible contribution to the network. Dr Gnoth will continue to run the YEPN in Taranaki.

