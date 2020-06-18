Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloudcheck Being Used To Register For Official QR Code Posters

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: Verifi Identity Services

New Zealand’s leading Electronic Identity Verification provider and RegTech company Verifi Identity Services (‘Verifi’) has today announced that the Ministry of Health has successfully implemented Verifi’s Cloudcheck product into the new self-service portal for generating the official Ministry of Health QR code posters.

A representative of a business can register for an official QR code poster in seconds using the new self-service portal (www.health.govt.nz/nz-covid-tracer-qr) by entering their New Zealand Driver Licence details. Displaying the official QR code posters provides New Zealanders with the opportunity to keep track of where they've been with the NZ COVID Tracer app, which will help contact tracing go faster if there is a further outbreak of COVID-19.

Working with the Ministry of Health on QR code poster registrations is a follow up to making Cloudcheck available to the health sector during the COVID-19 response via the Telehealth Resource Centre. Making Cloudcheck available via Telehealth allows health providers to remotely verify their patient's identity for activities like GP clinic enrolment without necessarily having to meet the patient in person and give the added assurance that the patient is who they say they are.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to once again assist the Ministry of Health in their efforts in keeping COVID-19 under control by providing them with access to Cloudcheck and speeding up the time it takes for a business to register for a QR code poster,” says Verifi’s Managing Director Vincent McCartney.

“Cloudcheck is predominantly used by entities to assist them in meeting their obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 by electronically verifying their customer’s details,” explains McCartney, “but the successful implementation of Cloudcheck by the Ministry of Health further demonstrates that Cloudcheck can be used across a wide range of industries and use cases.”

About Verifi

Verifi (https://www.verifidentity.com/) is New Zealand’s leading provider of online electronic identity verification solutions to organisations requiring biometric, name, date of birth and address verification of their customers.

Verifi was founded in 2012 in Auckland, New Zealand by legal and financial services professionals Tyler McNamee and Vincent McCartney, and interactive pioneers Karl von Randow and Matthew Buchanan of Cactuslab. Together they provide over 30 years of global financial services experience and 30 years of modern, functional and accessible web solutions.

 

