Profits Almost Double For Māori Farming Businesses

Profits for Māori authority farming businesses reached $97 million in 2018, almost double 2017 figures, Stats NZ said today.

The role of Māori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by Māori.

The profits (surplus before tax) for Māori authorities focused on agriculture was also one and a half times the $63 million surplus in 2014, when New Zealand saw record international dairy product prices.



“New Zealand’s dairy exports earnings increased in 2018, supported by strong milk production and sustained global demand,” business statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

More than 200, or around one-sixth, of Māori authorities are in agriculture.

On average, Māori farms have four times more land than the average New Zealand farm.

“Treaty settlements are often made up largely of land, which partly accounts for the large number of land-based businesses and assets held by Māori authorities,” Mr Dolan said.

Just over half of Māori farms are made up of grassland, with plantations (for example, pine trees) making up 22 percent of Māori farms, and bush and scrub 16 percent. The average Māori farm is four times the size of the average New Zealand farm, but generally has just over three times as much stock.

Sheep, beef, and dairy cattle tend to be the chosen livestock for Māori farms, with sheep numbers far exceeding other livestock numbers.

“Sheep have historically outnumbered other livestock held on New Zealand farms,” Mr Dolan said.

“However, on the average New Zealand farm there are almost three sheep to each dairy or beef cattle, but for Māori farms, this number is closer to four.”

Livestock numbers on Māori farms fell slightly in 2018 compared with 2017, with sheep down 3 percent, beef cattle down 5 percent, and dairy cattle down 12 percent. The fall in dairy cattle follows a 9 percent fall in the previous year, which may indicate a move for Māori farms away from dairy.

Māori farms on average have more livestock than the average New Zealand farm. In 2018:



Māori farms with sheep had just over four times as many (6,822 on average) compared with all New Zealand farms with sheep (1,601 on average)

Māori farms with beef cattle had nearly five times as many (805 on average) compared with all New Zealand farms with beef cattle (164 on average)

Māori farms with dairy cattle had twice as many (891 on average) compared with all New Zealand farms with dairy cattle (445 on average).

The land and livestock data in this release comes from the Agricultural Production Survey, and was the latest available when this release was compiled.

[End of English version]

Kua tata rearuatia ngā moni hua mō ngā umanga ahuwhenua Māori

I piki ngā huamoni mō ngā umanga ahuwhenua Māori ki te $97 miriona i te tau 2018, kua tata rearuatia ngā tātai mō 2017, e ai ki a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te rangi nei.

Te wāhi ki ngā whakaruruhau Māori me ā rātou kamupene kāwei he tūtohu, he whakahaere, he āta tiaki hoki/rānei i ngā rawa e puritia tahitia ana e ngāi Māori.

Kotahi me te haurua te whakaretanga ake o te rahi o ngā huamoni (tuwhene i mua i te tāke) i aro ki te ahuwhenua i te tuwhene $63 miriona i 2014, he tau tērā i piki ngā utu mō ngā hua miraka kau ki te toi o ngā rangi i te ao whānui.

"I piki ngā whiwhinga pūtea tukunga hua miraka kau a Aotearoa i te tau 2018, he mea tautoko nā te kaha o te mahi miraka, me te kaingākau rōnaki o te ao," e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere mātāmua mō ngā tatauranga pakihi ki a Peter Dolan.

Neke atu i te 200, me kī, te hauono o ngā whakaruruhau Māori kei ngā mahi ahuwhenua.

Tōna toharite e whā whakareatanga ake te rahi o te whenua o ngā pāmu Māori i tō te pāmu toharite o Aotearoa whānui.

Ko te nuinga o ngā whakataunga Tiriti he whenua te nuinga o te whakaeatanga, e kitea ai te huhua o ngā umanga me ngā rawa whenua e puritia ana e ngā whakaruruhau Māori.

Neke iti atu i te haurua o ngā pāmu Māori he whenua kua ruia ki te karaihe, me ōna ngahere rākau (hei tauira, he paina) ka eke tēnei ki te 22 ōrau o ngā pāmu Māori, ā, 16 ōrau, he mauwha. E whā whakareatanga ake te rahi o tētahi pāmu Māori toharite i te rahi toharite o ērā atu pāmu o Aotearoa, engari mō te nuinga o ngā pāmu Māori, e toru whakareatanga ngā kararehe.

Ko ngā hipi, ngā pīwhi me ngā kau miraka ngā kararehe e kōwhiringia ana mo ngā pāmu Māori o Aotearoa, ā, kei runga noa atu ngā hipi i te maha o ērā atu kararehe.

"Mai rā anō kei runga ake te maha o ngā hipi i ētahi atu kararehe e whāngaia nei i ngā pāmu o Aotearoa," e ai ki a Peter Dolan.

"Ahakoa tērā, ko tōna toharite ia tata ki te toru hipi mō ia pīwhi, kau miraka rānei i Aotearoa, engari mō ngā pāmu Māori, he tata tēnei tātai ki te whā."

I āhua heke te maha o ngā kararehe i ngā pāmu Māori i te tau 2018 ina whakaritea ki te tau 2017, ā, 3 ōrau te hekenga mō ngā hipi, 5 ōrau te hekenga mō ngā pīwhi, 12 ōrau te hekenga mō ngā kau miraka. Ka whai te hekenga mō ngā kau miraka i te hekenga 9 ōrau i tō mua tau, e tohua ai pea he huringa kē mā ngā pāmu Māori i te mahi miraka kau.

Tōna toharite he nui kē atu ngā kararehe o ngā pāmu Māori i tō te pāmu toharite o Aotearoa whānui. I 2018:

Nui iti atu i te whā whakareatanga ake ngā hipi i ngā pāmu Māori (6,822 te toharite) kia whakaritea ki ngā pāmu o Aotearoa katoa (1,601 te toharite).

Tata ki te rima whakareatanga ake ngā pīwhi i ngā pāmu Māori (805 te toharite) kia whakaritea ki ngā pāmu whai pīwhi o Aotearoa katoa (164 te toharite)

E rua whakareatanga ake ngā kau miraka i ngā pāmu Māori (891 te toharite) kia whakaritea ki ngā pāmu whai kau miraka o Aotearoa katoa (445 te toharite).

I takea mai ngā raraunga whenua, kararehe hoki i tēnei whakaputanga i te Rangahau Putanga Hua Ahuwhenua, ā, koia te mea hou rawa i te whakatakotoranga o tēnei putanga.

