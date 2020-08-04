Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Huggies Rallies For Our Nation’s Most Vulnerable

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Huggies

Whānau Āwhina Plunket is welcoming support from Kiwis to help them provide nappies and baby clothing to those who need them most. The impacts of COVID-19 are challenging for many whānau, and Huggies new initiative Hug it Forward ensures everyone can play a part in helping Kiwi pēpi and tamariki.

For nearly three decades, iconic nappy brand Huggies has partnered with Whānau Āwhina Plunket to help support tamariki and their whānau during the important first 1,000 days.

Now they are launching an initiative to give all parents and whānau across the country the chance of not only giving back, but also a chance to win for themselves.

“Recent times have proven we truly are a team of five million. We’ve all witnessed many heart-warming actions from Kiwis that shine a light on the generosity we have in our local neighbourhoods. As we face difficult economic times ahead, it is more important now that we keep banding together as a nation– especially to help those in need with the added challenge of young children at home,” says Pip Catherwood, Senior Brand Manager for Huggies.

This was the inspiration for Hug It Forward, a new national initiative to empower Kiwis to wrap their arms around each other and lend a helping hand to Whānau Āwhina Plunket families who need support most, while also giving people the chance to win for themselves. Kiwis can do so by participating in simple in-store competitions during August at supermarket chains New World and Countdown.

Each initiative across the two major retailers are:

  • Countdown will be covering the essentials by giving three customers the opportunity to win Huggies nappies for a year and in turn Huggies will donate 20,000 nappies to Whānau Āwhina Plunket who will distribute them to whānau around the country who need them most
  • New World will be running a promotion where 15 customers have the chance to win a $500 clothing bundle for their little one plus Huggies will match this prize by donating another 15 x $500 clothing bundles to tamariki supported by Whānau Āwhina Plunket. Consumers can also donate clean, pre-loved baby clothes, which will be distributed by Whānau Āwhina Plunket to whānau in need.

Brand and Partnership Manager at Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Nin Roberts, says: “While having a baby is a magical time, it adds a lot of extra demand for many parents. Every child deserves the best start in life and their parents need support too. We simply cannot do the important work we do without the incredible support we receive from Huggies. Hug it Forward is going to make such a huge difference to our communities and we really hope the nation will get behind us.”

Hug it Forward gives shoppers the opportunity to effortlessly give back to their local communities. We’ll also be setting up donation areas in New World stores where shoppers can drop off clean, pre-loved kids’ clothing to donate to Whānau Āwhina Plunket families who need them most,” Catherwood continues.

The long-standing partnership helps Whānau Āwhina Plunket provide families with a range of support and advice on everything from parenting (PEPE) courses and Antenatal courses to bedwetting support during before school checks (B4SC) or water safety classes.

The in-store campaigns will be running until mid-September, see more details here: https://www.huggies.co.nz/hug-it-forward

