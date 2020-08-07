Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac Auckland Business Awards - Best Of The Best | Unleashed Software Perseverance Wins Top Award

Friday, 7 August 2020, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Unleashed Software’s 10-year journey with the Westpac Auckland Business Awards was rewarded with the ultimate recognition last night when they won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Best of the Best Gala Dinner.

BotB Supreme Winner: Unleashed Software Front, L-R:Michael Barnett (Auckland Business Chamber), Danielle Dadello, Luke Griffin, Debbie Massyn Middle, L-R:Nick Phelps, Cameron Ford, Gareth Berry, Chris Liu, Lisa Coleman, Monique Pearce, Grace Park, Georgianna Lu, Jaime Talaue Back, L-R:Rob Courian, Richard Ashurst, Jeff Driscoll (Westpac), David Procter, Ludoph Lennox

Unleashed Software is a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Takapuna. They provide real-time inventory management, for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.

Unleashed Software CEO Gareth Berry described the result as the most meaningful acknowledgement that his company had received. “It’s truly spectacular, we couldn’t be more happy. It’s about perseverance, tenacity, and focusing on the things that matter, together.”

“For me personally it has been an interesting process. Ten years ago, when we first started I attended a Westpac Awards for the North West and really got to see what it was all about, how big it was, what it meant to everyone there. I learned a bit about the process they went through,” he says.

“After that we started entering. We didn’t get an award the first time, we didn’t get an award second time - but we finally started to pick up a few awards, so to be recognised now as the Best of the Best has been a 10-year process. But it has been pretty phenomenal.”

The announcement capped an already successful night for Unleashed Software after they won the Employer of the Year category earlier.

Other category winners last night included zero-waste, pre-prepared food boxes WOOP!; airline crew management specialists Merlot Aero Ltd; compression tights specialists Clique Fitness; Bobux, known for making the world’s best shoes for little explorers; moving and delivery solutions Smart Express Ltd; thinkers and makers within advertising and entertainment, Augusto; tendering and procurement consultants Height Project Management and home. (Home Construction Ltd), a community focused development and construction company.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulates businesses on their success: “Special mention to Unleashed Software for taking out the Supreme Award. For them this is the culmination of a decade supporting the Chamber and these awards. This is not just a win for technology associated with inventory management, it is also about the impact of Unleashed Software and their partners performing brilliantly both on and off shore,” he says.

The region’s economic development agency Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) supported the awards on behalf of Auckland Council.

Pam Ford, ATEED General Manager Economic Development, says: “We congratulate the very worthy winners of the ‘Best of the Best’ awards, which all demonstrate the qualities of innovation, adaptability and resilience that are more crucial now than ever in this Covid world.”

Westpac Regional Commercial Manager Jeff Driscoll, congratulated Unleashed Software and acknowledged their 10 year commitment to the Awards.

“As businesses go, Unleashed Software have demonstrated that they are a class act and a true kiwi innovation success story. They, and all our other winners tonight, will collectively go a long way to helping grow the Auckland and New Zealand economy.”

Westpac Auckland Business Awards Best of the Best - WINNERS

Supreme Business Excellence Sponsored by Westpac

Unleashed Software

Excellence in Marketing Sponsored by Vodafone

WOOP!

Employer of the Year Sponsored by Ministry of Social Development

Unleashed Software

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored Nahuria Precast

Merlot Aero Ltd

Best Emerging Business Sponsored by Air New Zealand

Clique Fitness

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery Sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Smart Express Ltd

Excellence in International Trade Sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Augusto Group

Excellence in Strategy and Planning Sponsored by Villa Maria

Height Project Management

Excellence in Community Contribution Sponsored by Westpac

home. (Home Construction Ltd)

People’s Choice Award Sponsored by Huawei

Bobux

BotB All category winners: Front, L-R:Leon Kirkbeck, (Augusto); Michelle Walshe, (Augusto); Lisa Coleman, (Unleashed Software); Jessica Cooper, (Home.); Israel Cooper, (Home.); Michael Barnett, (Auckland Business Chamber); Susan Spelman, (Smart Express); Bex West, (Clique); Carena West,( Clique).Back, L-R:Warner Cowin, (Height Project Management); Thomas Dietz, (Woop!); Andrew Sharp, (Bobux); James Braatvedt, (Merlot Aero); Jeff Driscoll, (Westpac); Councillor Richard Hills, (ATEED).

For a complete list of finalists and award ceremony details, please visit aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:


Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 