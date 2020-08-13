Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trust Tairāwhiti Appoints Two New Directors To The Eastland Group Board

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 7:20 am
Press Release: Eastland Group

Eastland Group, the Gisborne-based infrastructure, logistics and energy company, has two new directors. Shareholder Trust Tairāwhiti has appointed Candace Kinser and Jim Quinn to the Eastland Group board. They join chair Matanuku Mahuika and directors John Rae, Jon Nichols and Wendie Harvey. Long-serving director Tony Gray retired by rotation.

The new directors have arrived at a “significant” time for the company and te Tairāwhiti, said Trust Tairāwhiti chair Dr Paul Reynolds.

“On behalf of the Trustees, I’m delighted to welcome Candace and Jim to the Eastland Group board. They bring exceptional strategic insights, governance experience and business acumen, particularly in the infrastructure, transport and technology sectors.

“They join at a significant time for the company, the Trust and for te Tairāwhiti as a whole. Along with continuing to run essential lifeline businesses, the company is looking at some potentially transformational projects for the region, including future-proofing the port and developing local renewable energy generation.

“As the commercial arm of the Trust, Eastland Group delivers significant financial returns to Trust Tairāwhiti each year - including $12.3 million in the last financial year. This in turn enables the Trust to distribute millions of dollars a year to our communities. It’s more important than ever this year, as the Trust begins to implement He Rangitapu, He Tohu Ora Tairāwhiti Wellbeing Framework.

“I would also like to thank Tony Gray, who has retired by rotation after more than six years, for his invaluable input and contributions to the direction and success of Eastland Group.”

Candace Kinser has held executive roles in the infrastructure, technology, health science, FMCG and finance sectors for over 20 years, and has been on more than a dozen private, government and listed boards. Her core expertise includes high-growth, primary sector and infrastructure transitional companies; technology commercialisation; and governance practice.

She is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors and a non-executive director for companies including WEL Networks and Ultrafast Fibre. She serves as an appointed Director on Auckland City Council’s Regional Facilities CCO board and is the Deputy Chair for the Cancer Society of New Zealand, Auckland/Northland. While CEO of NZTech, she founded NZTechWeek and the NZTech Women groups, and has twice been a finalist in the New Zealand Westpac Women of Influence Awards.

“Eastland Group is a cornerstone of the Tairāwhiti region,” said Ms Kinser. “I’m honoured to work with the board and management team on an innovation-led growth strategy that continues to build on the principles of sustainability, commercial success and community prosperity.

“I look forward to working on the challenges ahead to find opportunities to become stronger and in an even better position to deliver benefits to the region.”

Jim Quinn is an experienced director, chief executive and executive manager.

He is currently chair at Payments New Zealand, ComplyPro and SmartCo Ltd. He is chair and a shareholder in Tubman Heating and a director at Ubiquitome. He is also a partner in QLG Advisory. His previous governance experience includes roles as chair of Lyttleton Port, Ngāi Tahu Tainui Go Bus, MCom and Intilecta.

His executive career included being the inaugural CEO of KiwiRail, Chief of Strategy at Auckland Council, and CEO of the Express Couriers joint venture between New Zealand Post and DHL. He has had general management roles at WEL Energy, New Zealand Post, Advantage Group (EFTPOS Industry), QED Software and New Zealand Couriers.

“Eastland Group is quite unique in terms of its diversified portfolio across business sectors and regions, its responsibility for operating essential regional infrastructure within Tairāwhiti, and its ownership model,” said Mr Quinn.

“The company’s focus on supporting community wellbeing, while delivering for customers and enabling economic growth, positions it strongly for the future. I look forward to working with the other directors and the management team during this time of great challenges and opportunities.”

Eastland Group chair Matanuku Mahuika joined Dr Reynolds in welcoming the new directors.

“Candace and Jim will provide fresh perspectives and an extraordinary depth of experience, and ensure the company continues to deliver on the expectations of our customers, our shareholder and the community that ultimately owns us.

“I would also like to acknowledge Tony Gray, who has helped guide this company for many years. The board, the senior leadership team and the Eastland Group staff thank Tony for all that he has done for this company and te Tairāwhiti.”

