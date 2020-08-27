Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Kiwi Bottle Drive Accusation Of “vested Interests” Disappointing - GPF

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Glass Packaging Forum

The Glass Packaging Forum Is Disappointed But Unsurprised To See The Kiwi Bottle Drive Attacking The Glass Packaging Forum’s Record On Improving Glass Recycling In New Zealand.Since the GPF was formed in 2006, there has been a 28% increase in tonnage of container glass going to market and a 58% increase in glass tonnage recovered. “That’s a massive improvement by anyone’s measure,” says GPF Scheme Manager Dominic Salmon.

“As a voluntary organisation, we have had limited access to verifiable data on glass to market,” he says. “However, as we have consistently used the methodology under which our scheme was accredited by the Ministry for the Environment, and as far as we’re concerned, that graph is certainly going in the right direction.”

The GPF supports improved data capture and is currently looking at who it can work with to obtain a more robust data set that all interested parties can agree to refer to.

The Kiwi Bottle Drive is correct in claiming the 73% recovery rate includes glass that goes to alternative uses as well to bottle-to-bottle recycling. The main reasons some glass can’t be recycled back into bottles and jars are; contamination due to glass being collected together with other recyclables, and inefficiencies in infrastructure. “What we can measure we can change,” Dominic says. “Our focus has been on investment to improve the quality and quantity of glass collected.”

Ninety-seven percent of Kiwis have access to kerbside recycling or drop off facilities, and The GPF has been highly influential and effective in increasing the number of councils that are moving to glass separate collection and therefore reducing contamination, he says. “By our count the number of councils collecting glass separately has doubled from 15 in 2016/17 to 32 in May this year.”

This reduces contamination and increases the percentage of glass that goes back to the furnace. “In fact, we’re delighted to see the release by the Ministry for the Environment yesterday of a report that recommends incentivising glass being collected separately at kerbside as one of four key recommendations. We see this as a vindication of our work in this area.”

Investment by the GPF in practical infrastructure has also seen marked reduction in South Island glass that was previously going to landfill, Dominic says. “Our grant investment in a hub and spoke model has seen one processor alone increase the volume of glass they have sent to New Zealand’s only glass manufacturer by 340% over two calendar years. They are now able to take glass from additional local authorities which were previously sending their glass to landfill. This is big win for Mainlanders.”

Contrary to The Kiwi Bottle Drive’s insinuation, The GPF is fully supportive of Government requiring New Zealand to develop regulated product stewardship for glass, he says. This sees the cost of improving environmental outcomes shifted from councils to producers and consumers of a product, and all producers are compelled to contribute.

What the most effective (and cost effective) model of product stewardship is for New Zealand where Ninety-seven percent of Kiwis already have access to kerbside recycling and drop off centres needs further discussion.

IMAGE: Glass Packaging Forum Scheme Manager Dominic Salmon.
GRAPH: Total tonnage of glass bottles and jars in the New Zealand market (in teal) compared with the total tonnage recovered for recycling or alternative use (in purple). Graph also indicates the increase in tonnage of glass from one South Island processor, for recycling, from 2017-2019, which correlates with GPF grant funding.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Glass Packaging Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Markets: NZX Down For Third Day In A Row, Following Another Cyber Attack

The NZ Stock Exchange has been halted after its website went down for a third day in a row. More>>

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 