Love Local Campaign To Target Central Wellington

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Wellington NZ

A new Wellington Love Local campaign will concentrate on boosting central city businesses to help them handle the impacts of Covid-19 as we move into Alert Level 1.

The campaign encourages people to buy from local businesses in the heart of the CBD facing diminished foot traffic and revenue as more people work from home. It’s a way to celebrate the city's vibrant shopping and hospitality experiences - many of which are unique in New Zealand.

The number of people in Wellington central (Lambton Quay, The Terrace and Willis Street) is estimated to be about 30-35 per cent fewer during the week, and even lower on Fridays, compared to pre-Covid.[1]

Commuters on rail declined by 18 per cent and bus patronage by 12 per cent[2], compared to July last year.

This has impacted on spending in Wellington City which fell by 9.8 per cent for the four weeks ending September 13, compared to the same period in 2019. This is in contrast to the rest of the Wellington region[3].

WellingtonNZ Marketing General Manager Anna Calver says its critical to maintain the vibrancy of the CBD, the economic engine room for the Wellington region.

“Central Wellington is full of interesting shops, eateries, bars, and all manner of service businesses, crammed into the most walkable city in the world. It’s what helps give the Capital a global reputation as a great place to visit and live.

“The heartbeat of downtown Wellington still beats strongly but it faces the challenge of lower foot traffic as more people work from home. The new Love Local campaign aims to boost CBD businesses by encouraging consumers, when they can afford it, to come into town and buy local.”

The Love Local campaign has a $75,000 budget. It includes a video to be shown on YouTube and other social media channels, digital adshel promotions and traditional outdoor posters.

First Retail Managing Director Chris Wilkinson says Love Local has captured Wellingtonian’s interest and loyalty – successfully refocusing spending and goodwill towards stores and hospitality venues.

“With the relaxation in alert levels we know people are anxious to get back shopping and dining in earnest, so this new campaign is well-timed to support businesses when they can benefit most.”

Anna Calver says WellingtonNZ is also focusing on events as a way to attract people to Wellington and into the city.

“Currently, Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive is providing an immersive art experience under the waterfront’ stars, the All Blacks face Australia at Sky Stadium on 11 October, and the World of WearableArt – Up Close immersive exhibition takes you on a theatrical journey like no other at Te Papa from 12 December until 14 February.

“These are the sorts of events that tempt people to Wellington to enjoy a short break or long weekend. So long as we are in Alert Level 1, which doesn’t have crowd restrictions, we expect a significant number of visitors and a corresponding boost to the local economy.”

Link to Love Local video here

Notes to editors

[1] Data Ventures

2 Metlink Monthly Performance Reports

3 Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment and Marketview - change in spending in the four weeks ending 13 September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019

South Wairarapa – 21.7% increase

Masterton – 7.7% increase

Carterton – 6.1% increase

Lower Hutt – 3.9% increase

Porirua – 3.4% increase

Kāpiti Coast – 2.3% increase

Upper Hutt – 0.1% decrease

[1] Data Ventures

[2] Metlink Monthly Performance Reports

[3] See notes to editors

