Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lancom Technology Appoints Dan Williams As Non-Executive Director For Australian Business

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 6:14 am
Press Release: Lancom Technology

Following the introduction of an office in Melbourne, Victoria, Lancom Technology has appointed Dan Williams as a non-executive director as a part of the company’s expansion in the Australian market. Auckland-headquartered Lancom Technology is executing a growth strategy which has seen several acquisitions and it now has its sights set on organic growth by addressing demand for business optimisation and modernisation in mid-sized companies on both sides of the Tasman.

Dan Williams

Williams is a well-known figure in the Australian technology and entrepreneurial space, having founded, grown and coached multiple organisations to success. Dan Williams said: “My specialty is in building strategy, vision and healthy teams. As a company which has done business successfully in Australia for some time, Lancom Technology is ideally positioned for an expansion of its services, particularly in the underserved mid-market.”

Noting that small businesses tend to have their relatively uncomplicated technology requirements taken care of, while large corporations rely on multinational consulting companies, Williams describes the mid-market as the source of demand for Lancom Technology’s services. “We’re seeing distinct demand particularly in the rollout of cloud services and solutions and application modernisation. Organisations today are under no illusions that the cloud is the way forward, and in Victoria, that’s been driven home hard by the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.”

He adds that COVID has renewed the focus on and interest in efficiency, and points to Lancom Technology’s partner status with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft as an integral component of its solution delivery. “Company directors are looking to control how and where resources are allocated. Where fixed costs can be avoided, such as through ‘as a service’ billing models with infrastructure and other services, directors are seeking out those options. A lot of what Lancom Technology is about is giving back that control, with predictability in how customers can grow or throttle down their service profile with granular control.”

In the month since Lancom Technology opened its Melbourne office, the company has focused on building a local team while accessing the delivery capability of its Auckland headquarters. To date, appointments have been made in business development; Williams says “This brings on board decades of experience in the local market which will accelerate the process of putting Lancom Technology’s services in front of the customers who need them.”

He adds that in due course, other operational roles will be created, bolstering the Australian arm’s ability to deliver locally. “It’s worth noting that Lancom Technology already has some capacity along with a proven track record of delivery out of Auckland. The company is recognised as a successful operator in the local market, having worked with the likes of Barwon Health and Hertz over the course of several years. Now, the process is underway to build organically.”

Chief Executive of Lancom Technology, Waruna Kirimetiyawa welcomed Williams to the team by saying: “Having followed Dan’s career for some time, I’m excited to have his capabilities on board as we seek executive guidance for the growth of our Australian operations. He has the experience, knowledge and capabilities which are crucial in achieving managed growth in a market which, as it faces major challenges, also has substantial opportunities for the introduction of cloud and other technology solutions.”

Williams’ appointment is effective immediately.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lancom Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 