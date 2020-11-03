Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Golden Opportunity At Northgate

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A new tranche of freehold industrial lots is being released for sale at Northgate Business Park, allowing investors to secure a strategic presence in the heart of New Zealand’s Golden Triangle.

Northgate Industrial Park

Located 8 kilometres north of Hamilton and 110 kilometres from Auckland and Tauranga, Northgate Business Park’s position beside major road and rail routes in the central Waikato, offers a prime location for businesses.

With stage one of the business park fully operational, and stage two nearly all sold, the 33 hectares stage three is now under construction and nearing completion – presenting new opportunities to secure a site within the 100 hectares business park.

Multiple lots are now being marketed for sale jointly through Bayleys Hamilton and Bayleys South Auckland.

Salespeople Ben Bayley, Jordan Metcalfe and Rebecca Bruce said seven sites are available for purchase initially, with up to 19 to be made available in total in stage three of the Northgate development.

Mr Bayley said the lots now available to purchase ranged in size from 3,000 square metres to more than 10 hectares, allowing new owners to match needs to size.

“A variety of sites are on offer within stage three and considerable flexibility over the size and location of lots is possible for those who purchase early – including the option to combine sites to create larger lots,” he said.

Set among existing large industrial properties such as Fonterra’s Te Rapa dairy factory, Affco’s meat processing facility, Open Country Dairy’s factory and the Ports of Auckland Waikato Freight Hub, Northgate Business Park provides an ideal location to do business.

Mr Metcalfe said Northgate itself had developed into a flourishing business community. “The park provides a diverse group of businesses with the space, flexibility and connection they need to flourish. The third and final stage is now opening the way for another influx of businesses to reap the rewards on offer at this successful and superbly-positioned industrial hub,” he said.

Northgate Business Park is zoned Industrial by Waikato District Council – which has been supportive of development. The zoning allows development to a height of 15 metres over up to 90 percent of a site, with a maximum height of 25 metres, and building coverage of up to 70 percent.

Mr Metcalfe said Northgate’s location was a critical element in the growing business park’s success.

“Amid the burgeoning economy of greater Hamilton and the Waikato, Northgate is strategically located at the crossroads of the ‘Golden Triangle’ where Auckland, Tauranga and the Waikato intersect,” he said.

Large infrastructure projects being rolled out across the triangle are further boosting the flow of goods and strengthening supply chains across Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

“Being in the engine room of New Zealand’s economic growth is extremely advantageous to businesses – and this business demand underpins the potential that comes with an investment in property at this site,” said Mr Metcalfe.

“The stage three sales at Northgate represent an exciting opportunity for investors and businesses seeking to purchase land and build their own premises.”

Ms Bruce said location plays a huge role in business success and can significantly boost a company's long-term performance.

Northgate provides easy access to major rail and road transport routes, linking to the ports of Auckland and Tauranga and Auckland Airport, all within 110 kilometres. Resident businesses share access to rail connections through Ports of Auckland’s Waikato Freight Hub based at the park.

“This provides an ability to tap into an integrated network of inland freight hubs, bringing businesses closer to ports and international markets. This is a critical operational advantage to businesses that choose to locate at Northgate,” Ms Bruce said.

