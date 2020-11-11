Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

4th Annual Ruapehu Tourism Forum A Success

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: Visit Ruapehu

Visit Ruapehu held its 4th annual industry forum last Friday (6 November) at the Chateau Tongariro Hotel. Over 50 attendees consisting of local stakeholders, tourism operators as well as speakers from Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Explore Central North Island, Tourism NZ, MBIE and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts gathered together to reflect on the challenges and opportunities of 2020. Colleagues from Taupō and Waikato RTOs also joined in the conversation.

Thanks were given to previous Board members Peter Till, Carole Beggs and Simon Dickson as well as new board members Andrea Messenger, Nigel Douglas and Ah-Leen Rayner were introduced.

Jo Kennedy, General Manager Visit Ruapehu, was pleased with the number of operators present for the event, and very grateful for support from national industry leaders.

“I was so pleased with the turnout, and the engagement of everyone there. I am very proud to be a part of the Visit Ruapehu team, as we manoeuvre our way through this volatile environment that COVID has presented us...The $700,000 recently awarded to us through the STAPP fund from MBIE has enabled us to upweight and accelerate our efforts towards a resilient tourism business community, with our focus being on capability and sustainability for future generations.” she said.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming summer season will be particularly tough with the loss of international visitors likely to impact everyone across the board.

Jo talked to the forum about collaborative efforts Visit Ruapehu has underway with domestic campaigns launching alongside Tourism NZ, AA and Air NZ over the coming months, including a local focus on the Do Something New NZ national initiative and promotions with neighbouring regions such as Taupō, Rotorua and Waikato.

“2020 has been a tough year, and we all need to work together no matter our business or background on getting through this together,” added Kennedy.

A newly formed organisation, Ruapehu Māori Tourism, was also in attendance. Chaired by Hone Smythe, local owner and operator of Horsemtrails, who addressed the forum, and shared the organisation’s vision of a coordinated approach, with different government agencies, industry and local government all working together for the best results.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that the high level of support for the Forum demonstrates that it is now firmly established as an important feature on the Ruapehu tourism sector calendar.

“With the impact of COVID the opportunity to scrutinise the year, discuss current issues, opportunities and headwinds with other operators and key players this year's Forum was more important than ever. It was great to see that despite the challenges of the past year Ruapehu’s tourism operators are still looking to the future with confidence,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Visit Ruapehu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 