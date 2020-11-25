Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Email-related Attacks Cost New Zealanders Close To One Million Dollars

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 9:58 am
Press Release: CERT NZ

CERT NZ’s latest quarterly report shows cyber attacks circulated by email posed the greatest threat to New Zealanders’ cyber safety between July and September this year.

According to CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, reports of business email compromise was up by 101% from quarter two with $944,000 direct financial loss.

During the same time period there was a surge in reports about a variation of malware1 called Emotet, which is spread though a link or attachment in an email, resulting in a 34% increase in malware reports made to CERT NZ from the previous quarter.

“Email is widely used and trusted both in business and our personal lives. This unfortunately makes it an easy target for cyber attackers who are looking to make a quick buck,” says CERT NZ’s Director Rob Pope.

Attackers use business email accounts to carry out a range of scams, such as putting false bank account details on invoices sent to customers. They gain access in a number of ways, including guessing or ‘cracking’ weak account passwords, finding out passwords through data leaks online, or collecting login information through phishing2 campaigns.

“The good news is that the risk of these attacks impacting you or your business can be mitigated with a few simple steps,” says Mr Pope.

“Updating your operating systems and software, having long strong unique passwords, and installing antivirus software can go a long way to help keep you secure online.”

Figures from CERT NZ’s quarterly report also reveal reports of cyber security incidents are at an all-time high, with 2,610 reports made to the government agency in the third quarter of 2020 resulting in $6.4 million of direct financial loss from all incidents that occurred.

“This is not surprising given the state of play over the last three months with a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware attacks and online scams. These incidents serve as a wakeup call for Kiwis to tighten up their online security.”

CERT NZ has recently expanded the way it collects data by working with more local organisations and international partners to create a richer picture of the cyber threat landscape.

“Like the old adage says, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Having more information about cyber threats means we have a better understanding of what’s on the horizon, and are therefore in a better position to help New Zealanders up their cyber defences.”

For more insights into what CERT NZ has seen in the New Zealand threat landscape in quarter three 2020, see the CERT NZ Quarterly Report attached.

If you or your organisation experiences a cyber security incident contact CERT NZ at www.cert.govt.nz or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am – 7pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CERT NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 