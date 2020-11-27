Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EQC Thanks And Commends The Claimant Reference Group For Its Commitment

Friday, 27 November 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Earthquake Commission Chief Executive Sid Miller today thanked the Claimant Reference Group (CRG) for its advocacy of the interests of claimants as they negotiate EQC claims management processes.

The CRG was established in October 2018 and has worked with EQC to provide feedback and advice about key issues and workstreams in order to improve the claims settlement process for claimants.

CRG’s seven members were invited to participate based on their expertise, previous advocacy for claimants and because they represented a range of interests from the Canterbury community.

“There is no doubt EQC, as well as claimants, have benefitted from the range of expertise and experience on the Claimant Reference Group,” says Mr Miller.

“Our discussions have at times been robust but always honest, and we have not always agreed, but EQC has taken on board Claimant Reference Group advice and made changes to a range of work processes, including staff training, damage assessment processes and the On-solds programme.”

“CRG can in part take credit for EQC’s success in improving customer experience feedback scores to over 75%. These changes for the benefit of claimants will continue to inform our processes as we continue with our focus on resolving outstanding Canterbury earthquake claims and future claims.”

Mr Miller says EQC has a better appreciation of the value reference groups can provide across the broad range of EQC roles and responsibilities.

“As such, we are well advanced in the establishment of a national reference group to provide representative community input across a range of sectors to support EQC in dealing with future national hazard events, wherever they may occur. This was also a recommendation from the Public Inquiry into EQC.”

While the Claimant Reference Group meets for the final time on 30 November, Mr Miller emphasised that the “voice of Canterbury claimants” will continue to be heard and advocated for through the Home Owners Advisory Group (HOAG) which supports the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS).

Chair Tom McBrearty says that HOAG considers all aspects of the claims process and advocates for the Canterbury claimant, not just in relation to EQC but also in relation to broader elements such as private engineering and insurance companies.

“The opportunity for EQC-specific agenda items within the HOAG agenda ensures CRG’s momentum around an improved claimant experience will not be lost.

“All members of the CRG are also HOAG members so this is an opportunity to retain these perspectives and knowledge to deliver a better result for claimants both now and into the future”.

“On behalf of the EQC Board, EQC staff, and Canterbury claimants, I’d like to thank and commend the Claimant Reference Group members, Chair Ali Jones, Tom McBrearty, Dean Lester, David Townshend, Linda Ngata, Pip Moore and Jo Petrie, for their courage and their commitment,” said Mr Miller.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Annual Goods Trade Surplus At 28-Year High

New Zealand’s annual goods trade surplus reached a 28-year high of $2.2 billion as imports tumbled in the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest annual surplus since the July 1992 year, driven mainly by much lower ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 