Kaikoura Helicopters Awarded Qualmark Gold

GCH Aviation are pleased to advise that Kaikoura Helicopters have been awarded the Qualmark GOLD award for Sustainable Tourism Business.

“A Gold Award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand, with the delivery of exceptional customer experiences an integral part of everything they do. A Gold Sustainable Tourism Award identifies those businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world class sustainable visitor destination”

The award also recognises our operation as an environmentally friendly and holistically sustainable experience, where safe principles and practices are part of every flight, and where you will always find a genuine welcome and true New Zealand hospitality.

We strive to protect the local communities in which we operate, whilst delivering a world class and safe experience for all our visitors!

Caroline Blanchfield, Group Marketing Manager for GCH Aviation said Qualmark is a recognised symbol of excellence for NZ Tourism businesses and we aim to take our all bases through the Qualmark process.

Three of our GCH Aviation bases are now Qualmark Gold and we feel a huge sense of achievement as a company in attaining these awards.

Established in 1983, GCH Aviation is the only company to hold the prestigious Helicopter Association of New Zealand Diamond Safety Award for 30+ years continuous service without injury accident to self, passengers or crew.

GCH Aviation is headquartered in Christchurch at a purpose-built aviation base at Christchurch Airport. With other bases in Nelson, Greymouth, Wellington, Vanuatu and Fiji, the company owns more than 30 aircraft and employs over 120 staff across its helicopter and fixed wing aircraft services which as well as tourism flights, also includes certified flight training, air rescue and air ambulance operations. GCH Aviation is the only New Zealand aviation company to be an accredited Virtuoso Travel supplier.

