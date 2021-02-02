Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record.

“The January market has benefitted from stock arrivals in December and a resilient local economy”.

Key points

  • Overall, January 2021 registrations of 13,893 vehicles were up 6.2% (815 units) on the same month in 2020.
  • Encouragingly, there were 244 pure electric vehicles, 93 PHEV’s and 1073 hybrid vehicles sold for the month, all up in January a year ago.
  • Registration of 9,713 passenger and SUVs for January 2021 were up 6.7% (614 units) on Jan 2020, while commercial vehicle registrations of 4,180 were up 5.1% (201 units) compared to January 2020.
  • The top three models for the month of January were the Ford Ranger (948 units), followed by the new model Toyota Hilux (750 units) with the Toyota RAV4 in third place (471 units).

Market leaders in January / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 17% market share (2,368 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 10% (1,437 units) and Ford in third spot also with 10% market share (1,390 units). Kia was a close fourth with also with 10% market share (1,352 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales January / 2021

Toyota retained the market leader position for passenger and SUV registrations with 15% market share (1,422 units) followed by Kia with 14% (1,352 units) and then Mitsubishi with 10% market share (1,002 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (471 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (389 units) and the Kia Seltos (387 units).

Commercial vehicle sales January / 2021

Ford retained the market lead with 24% market share (1,021 units) followed by Toyota with 23% (946 units) and Mitsubishi third with 10% market share (435 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot for the month of January as the bestselling commercial model with 23% share (948 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 18% share (750 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 10% market share (414 units).

Segmentation – Growth in the Small SUV

The top spot for January 2021 went to the SUV Compact vehicles with 26% share followed by SUV Medium also with 18% market share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 16% share.

