Hastings Business Hub Opens, Events Proving Popular

A new pilot Business Hawke’s Bay Hastings Business Hub officially opened last week, aimed at helping Hastings businesses to network, learn, be inspired and reach their full potential.

Based at 200 Market St North, the pilot came about thanks to funding from the Hastings District Council COVID-19 Recovery Contingency Fund.

It was established to provide a dedicated place in Hastings where businesses could meet with support agencies, such as Business Hawke’s Bay, Regional Business Partners, NZ Trade and Enterprise and the New Zealand Food Innovation Network.

While there was already a business hub at Ahuriri, Napier, it was considered of value to Hastings businesses to establish something more local.

In officially opening the premises last Thursday night [March 18], Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said business was the backbone of the region’s economy, and that in 2021 Hastings district had more than 9900 businesses, and above average regional growth.

“While this is a trial, we hope it continues to support our business community.

“As Hastings mayor, I am personally committed to ensuring that Hastings businesses continue to flourish and grow because the economic potential of this district is unlimited.

“There’s no doubt COVID-19 has changed how we do business. Yes, as a region we’re innovative but Covid means the old answers won’t be enough. We need new fresh ideas – this Hastings Business Hub is one way for that innovation to meet commerce and create business together.”

Business Hawke’s Bay chief executive Carolyn Neville said the agency was pleased to partner with Hastings District Council in establishing Hawke’s Bay Business Hub Hastings.

“Extending the physical presence of Hawke’s Bay Business Hub is a key action of Matariki, Hawke’s Bay Regional Development Strategy. It’s great that businesses from Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere and Central Hawke’s Bay will be able to more easily access support services through the Business Hub Hastings, as well has having the opportunity to connect and collaborate.”

Mrs Neville said there had been a great response already, and the business and professional events programme had begun.

MORE…

“After our first Tuesday TuneUp session, one of the attendees immediately signed up for the second event, which shows the topics we’re offering are relevant and interesting. We have already seen collaboration from these events; which is all about bite-sized learning and networking with a purpose.”

She encouraged the business community to look into the events programme, and contact the hub’s business connector if interested in any of the services and support.

“We will be working really hard to ensure that businesses from Hastings, and southern parts of the region, and our funder Hastings District Council see the value in this facility continuing.”

