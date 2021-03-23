Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank's Payment And Settlement Systems Win International Award

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:07 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua has been named the winner of the ‘Payments and Market Infrastructure (Wholesale) Award’ at the Central Banking Publications annual awards. The award was given in recognition of the Reserve Bank’s work on its new payment settlement system launched last year.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said it was an honour to receive the award and commended all those involved.

“I am extremely proud of our team who succeeded in completing this transition. This project involved many years of hard mahi, and it was critical we got the best outcome. These two new systems allow every New Zealander and major institutions to go about their daily lives settling their financial obligations with integrity and confidence,” Mr Orr said.

In February 2020, the Reserve Bank went live with a new payment settlement platform, launching two separate systems – ESAS 2.0 and NZClear 2.0 – under a multi-vendor support model. The upgrade replaced a 20-year-old inter-bank settlement system and central securities depository.

Mr Orr describes the project as the “most complex technology switch” that the Reserve Bank’s Payments and Settlements group had done.

“Simultaneously replacing these systems that are both vital to New Zealand’s financial system required meticulous planning and change management. The completion of the project could not have come at a better time. Just weeks after the launch, COVID hit putting enormous pressure on the economy and our markets, but we had confidence in the integrity of our newly-launched system, knowing that we had prepared our staff and users, and all our processes and technology could handle the unprecedented volumes with ease,” Mr Orr said.

The Reserve Bank also credits the strong support by system users as a key part of the project’s success.

“Our system users all worked collaboratively and constructively with us to ensure a successful outcome. We also acknowledge the commitment our key project partners, SIA, Datacom and Allfields, as well as everyone involved in delivering a successful outcome,” Assistant Governor and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wolyncewicz added.

Central Banking Publications took notice of how the two new systems have reduced payments system risk and have freed up capacity to start thinking about the future of payments in New Zealand. “The successful launch of these two new systems during a period of increased payment volumes during the pandemic is testament to the diligence of the Reserve Bank’s migration efforts,” the judges commented.

The Reserve Bank has previously won in other categories of the Central Banking awards. Last year, it won the ‘Transparency Award’ for the Monetary Policy Handbook. It was named the ‘Central Bank of the Year’ in 2015. The Reserve Bank also received the ‘Initiative of the Year’ award twice – in 2016 for its enterprise risk management system and in 2019 for the Bank Financial Strength Dashboard. Former Reserve Bank senior adviser Leo Krippner also won the award for ‘Economics in Central Banking’ in 2017.

About the Central Banking Awards

Central Banking Publications is a financial publisher owned by Incisive Media and specialising in public policy and financial markets, with emphasis on central banks, international financial institutions and financial market infrastructure and regulation.

Central Banking Publications was founded in 1990, and makes a number of annual awards to central banks and market participants over a range of categories. This is the eighth year of the awards.

Judging was done by the Central Banking Awards Committee, comprising members of the Central Banking Editorial Team and Editorial Advisory Board.

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 