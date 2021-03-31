Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cash Handouts To Help Unemployed Into Business Pain?

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 6:23 pm
Press Release: BetterCo

An Auckland chartered accounting firm is pouring cold water on political noises from both the Government and the opposition that encourages Covid-19 unemployed to go into business because, for most, it's likely to end in disaster.

"Like many things, there's the romance of becoming your own boss, and then there's reality," says BetterCo Business Advisors and Chartered Accounting firm director Peter Prema, who has seen more than his fair share of broken dreams. "The World Bank says New Zealand is one of the easiest places in the world to start a business. But it is probably one of the hardest places to succeed.

"Unfortunately, I've seen too many business start-ups launched with high hopes and expectations and no business plan which, in a tough market like New Zealand, most probably won’t end well. New Zealand is also characterised by its high rate of business failures – many SMEs just cease trading.”

In February, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a significant expansion to the Government's Flexi-wage initiative, which includes a $30 million self-employment component to deliver training and mentoring for those out of work wishing to start their own business.

Last year, National Party leader Judith Collins wanted to give cash to people who want to start a business.

Prema is concerned that few – including politicians and would-be entrepreneurs – have given enough consideration to the nuts and bolts.

"Politicians wanting to help incentivise entrepreneurship is to be applauded, but the money that is being talked about is nowhere near enough for any start-up of significance. We're talking about self-employment, and in an already small but very competitive market, it is unlikely to end well.

"There have been people who have lost their jobs and gone on to start something awesome, and I'm not saying don't do it. However, if you want to start a business because you need to eat, you're already on the back foot," Prema says.

"When we are in survival mode, it is tempting to skip things like market research, business planning and cash flow forecasts. If you're too busy focusing on what's in front of you and not what's ahead of you, how can you succeed?"

Have a plan

Entrepreneurs, and even business owners three or four years into their journey, will plateau if they don't have a plan.

"Having a business plan is waking up in the morning knowing what you need to do on the business. Entrepreneurs fail because they are so focussed on doing the work – working in the business – that it becomes repetitive, and both they and the business start to stagnate.

"Business plan sets a path for you and your employees, and that shared knowledge of working towards a common goal will increase productivity."

Put systems in place

"A business plan enables you to predict and adapt and set a path to what you want to achieve," says Prema.

"Put things in place, like systems and technology, that allow you to continue when something happens so that no matter where you find yourself, in lockdown or out, you can push work out, push forward and outsource."

Keep it short

"Our business pages are two pages long," says Prema. "While you may need a twenty-page business plan for the bank, I can guarantee that you will never look at it again."

The business plan should contain your vision, financial targets, SWOT analysis, elevator pitch, sales tactics, a one-year goal and a three-month action plan.

"Get buy-in from your staff and refer to the plan almost daily. Once you have your goals and your operations sorted out, you will begin to see opportunities. They will appear as if by magic, but it's the things you are putting in place through the business plan that is giving rise to the growth."

For more information: https://www.betterco.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BetterCo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 