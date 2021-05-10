Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

High-profile Menswear Retail Premises Well Suited For Provincial Property Investors

Monday, 10 May 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building comprising a regional outlet for one of New Zealand’s best-known men’s fashionwear stores has been placed on the market for sale.

The property at Stafford Street in Timaru is home to clothing retailer Hallenstein Brothers which has been on the site for 22 years - sitting directly on the intersection of Church Street in the city’s main retail precinct with its high foot traffic and vehicle traffic flows.

Originally built for Westpac Bank in the 1970s and occupied by the bank until the late 1990s when it relocated, the Stafford Street premises was consequently refitted into a retail format to meet Hallenstein Brothers’ open plan requirements. The premises is zoned commercial 1A under the Timaru District Council plan – a classification which strongly promotes retail activity.

Along with the Timaru outlet and locations in all New Zealand’s major metropolitan centres, Hallenstein Brothers has a vast regional presence – with shops in the likes of Blenheim, Gisborne, Tauranga, Hastings, Queenstown, Invercargill, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Whanganui, totaling more than 40 shops.

Hallenstein Brothers has been trading in New Zealand since 1863 – with its first branch opening in Invercargill. Hallenstein Brothers is now part of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited which was formed in 1985 as part of a merger between Hallensteins and Glassons.

Now the 370-square metre building sitting on some 297 square metres of land at 228 Stafford Street has been placed on the market for sale by deadline private treaty through Bayleys Timaru, with offers closing on June 9.

Bayleys Timaru salesperson Mark Parry said Timaru’s Hallenstein Brothers outlet was surrounded by a catalogue of New Zealand retail brand outlets – including Smith City, Warehouse Stationery, Farmers, Noel Leeming, Ballentynes, Whitcoulls, Rebel Sports, and Number One Shoes, interspersed with a plethora of food and beverage operations.

Hallenstein Brothers is currently on a net lease running through to 2023 with a further five-year right of renewal, generating annual net rental of $94,168 plus GST. The single-storey building, with a mezzanine floor, is constructed of concrete framing with steel truss roof, while the walls consist of masonry blocks.

The property has a new building standards rating of 86.9 percent, and enjoys flat access from the pedestrian-friendly Stafford Street footpath frontage. The mezzanine level of the building contains staff amenities – including a lunchroom and bathrooms.

Parry said the Stafford Street precinct in which the Hallenstein Brothers building was located, had been highlighted for special mention in Timaru District Council‘s Long-Term Plan 2021–2031 - particularly focusing on the Caroline Bay locale through to the heritage hub at the southern end of the road.

“The council has identified three development options for this area, focusing on themes of ‘regeneration’ and ‘transformation’ designed to improve the look and feel of the inner-city public spaces over a 10-15-year time frame,” Parry said.

“Additional sustainable and enduring proposals within the plan include the creation of one-way traffic flows in Stafford Street. This long-term confidence in Timaru’s central business district underpins the value of 228 Stafford Street as a retail property, and amply justifies why so many national retail brands are located along the road - taking advantage of the pro-shopper free one-hour parking bays.

“The building’s presence - with character structures on either side - is further enhanced by occupying a corner site - giving profile along two roads and enabling high visibility signage to be utilised by Hallenstein Brothers as the sole tenant.”

Parry said that after owning the property for some 22 years and maintaining its structure and services to a high standard throughout that period, its owners were now retiring and freeing up their assets.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 