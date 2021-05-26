Shopless Announces Plans To Collaborate With Charities Across New Zealand.

Online marketplace and classifieds site Shopless has announced it plans to collaborate with charities across New Zealand.

Shopless is a free online marketplace based in New Zealand, where you can post ads and list your products or services for free.

The business model is Pay for Promotion, which means you can boost your listing for an additional fee and reach a higher number of people to see your ad.

Hooman Bahraini, CEO of Shopless, said that when he first started Shopless, the idea was to create a charitable Marketplace to help others and the planet: "Global warming is a serious threat to our civilization and there's a lot of people in need all around the world, so we have decided to do what we can to help these causes."

20% of the Shopless' revenue goes to non-profit organisations who are fighting against climate changes or helping refugees. For example, If you pay Shopless $10 to promote your listing, they donate $2 to charity straight away.

Shopless works with renowned charities across New Zealand:

ChangeMakers - A grassroots non-governmental organisation (NGO) representing 17+ refugee background communities in the greater Wellington region.

Kaicycle - Kaicycle composting takes compostable scraps from homes, offices and small businesses and recycles them into living compost.

New Zealand Red Cross - Improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilising the power of humanity and enhancing community resilience, whether helping people in New Zealand communities or providing urgent relief in an international disaster.

Forest & Bird - Defending New Zealand’s wildlife and wild places - on land and in the oceans. Their branches are involved in practical projects to restore nature.

You can check Shopless quarterly financial report and see exactly what their income was, how much and who they have donated to. The option for choosing where your donation goes to is available too.

The New Zealand market is Shopless main focus. Created for kiwis, the Marketplace is always on a hunt to find out the newest and best products and services all around New Zealand.

Including jobs, motors, real estate, services, classifieds and one special category to help the community, you or your company can buy, hire or rent and also post your items or services for sale.

Visit https://www.shopless.co.nz to start your listing and help social causes today.

