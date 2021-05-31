Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ Offers Relief Options To Customers In Flood-hit Canterbury

Monday, 31 May 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ is offering financial support to personal and business customers affected by severe weather and flooding in Canterbury.

The relief package features a range of possible support options for both business and personal customers. These may include:

  • A temporary overdraft facility;
  • Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;
  • Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Consumer customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact us.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the bank’s key focus is on ensuring its staff and customers are safe and well-supported.

“This is a hugely destructive event and our thoughts are with everyone affected across the region. We urge all Cantabrians to follow the instructions of Civil Defence and Emergency services,” Ms Dellabarca says.

“Our Ashburton, Geraldine, Amberley and Kaiapoi branches are closed and will remain so until it’s safe for our people and customers to return.

“We’ve spent the last 24 hours contacting our team members in the impacted areas to ensure they’re well.”

Any customer who has been affected should call Westpac NZ on 0800 738 691 to discuss their individual needs or drop into a branch, when it’s safe for them to do so.

