Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Engineer Found To Have Breached Building Consent Process

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Engineering NZ

A Disciplinary Committee has upheld a complaint raised by Tasman District Council about Steven King-Turner, Chartered Professional Engineer and Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand.

Mr King-Turner issued a producer statement 4 for construction review (PS4), certifying construction work completed complies with the Building Code, before building consent had been obtained. The Council became aware of this while processing the building consent application to

authorise the work.

Mr King-Turner was found to have failed to enquire whether building consent had been granted before issuing the PS4.

He was also censured and ordered to pay a fine and contribute 50 percent of all investigation costs, totalling $8,837.50.

The Disciplinary Committee said construction should not occur without consent, and is “a behaviour which should be deterred, given engineers play a vital role in maintaining the building consent process”.

“A reasonable engineer should have checked whether building consent had been applied for and granted before issuing a PS4.”

The Disciplinary Committee said Mr King-Turner’s actions showed “a lack of care” but the departure from expected standards was “at the lower end of the scale”. Further, no wide-ranging competency issues were identified.

The Committee also commended Mr King-Turner for taking steps to prevent the omission from recurring in his own practice and that of his firm.

Engineering New Zealand expects engineers to play their part in ensuring building consent process are followed, as part of their professional obligations and their commitment to the Code of Ethical Conduct. We have published an article for members about the pitfalls of not doing so and the implications for clients, consenting authorities and engineers.

Read the decision

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Engineering NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 