Spark Business Group Achieves Premier Tier Status Within The AWS Partner Network

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Spark Business Group has today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN) reinforcing its credibility to help businesses on their AWS Cloud journey

This recognition further validates CCL and Spark Business Group expertise and leadership in cloud transformation and in helping its customers create customised AWS business cases, develop cloud strategies, deliver digital transformation services, and provide advisory services that yield tangible results.

“Working with AWS builds on an existing relationship focused on providing cloud services that gives our customers fast, flexible access to the cloud, and we are incredibly proud to have achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status,” says Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “This recognition is further endorsement of CCL's capabilities as the cloud centre of excellence for Spark Business Group, highlighting our unrivalled breadth and depth of expertise, to help organisations not only make the right decisions about their technology direction today, but to help them plan for the years ahead. As an AWS Premier Tier Status Partner with more than 200 certifications, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest level of service and support, enabling them to harness the full potential of cloud technologies to improve operations, reduce costs, and drive growth.”

Richard Adams, CEO of CCL / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are distinguished as the most experienced partners and recognised as leaders in their respective markets, with deep technical expertise, multiple partner program validations, and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale.

CCL has achieved multiple AWS designations in recognition of delivering successful cloud solutions to enterprises and public sector organisations, complemented by its locally owned and domiciled infrastructure, established strategic partnerships with market-leading technology, and leading nationwide team of cloud experts.

Spark Business Group also offers AI and data analytics (Qrious), AWS Connect solutions (Digital Island), as well as market-leading connectivity and infrastructure services (Spark).

© Scoop Media

