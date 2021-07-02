Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Higher Travel Levy Will Slow Tourism Recovery

Friday, 2 July 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

A proposal to increase a levy by more than 200% for all air travellers crossing the New Zealand border will be another brake on the tourism industry’s recovery, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are reviewing the border processing levy (BPL), which was introduced in 2016.

The levy is used to fund the customs and biosecurity services provided for all arriving and departing passengers, including New Zealanders.

Currently, the BPL is $20.11 (incl. GST) each for air passengers and $21.06 (incl. GST) for cruise passengers.

The consultation document released by Customs and MPI proposes six options, from no change, through to an option which would see the levy jump on 1 December this year to a massive $160.76 (incl. GST) per air passenger and $70.23 (incl. GST) for cruise passengers.

However, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says an Official Information Act request has revealed that Cabinet has already agreed in principle to Option 2 – increasing the levy on 1 December to $63.00 (incl. GST) for every air passenger and $35.36 (incl. GST) for each cruise passenger.

That will mean air passengers face a more than 200% increase in the levy – from $20 to $63.

“This crucial fact that the Government has already identified an outcome is not revealed anywhere in the consultation material, leaving us to question whether this is genuine consultation,” Mr Roberts says.

“We are strongly opposed to this option. It is too soon, too impactful on the traveller and will slow down the recovery for thousands of tourism businesses.”

The massive disruption of global travel that led to the correct decision to suspend funding reviews in 2020 still applies now. TIA is calling for no change to the BPL before July 2023.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of international travel for the foreseeable future, we are concerned that the visitor projections provided in the consultation document are unreliable and will be subject to considerable change,” Mr Roberts says.

“With traveller confidence at record lows, adding further disincentives to travel to New Zealand will likely result in a decrease in revenue for Customs and MPI, rather than covering border costs.”

To read TIA’s full submission on the BPL, go to www.tia.org.nz/advocacy/submissions/read-our-recent-submissions/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 