Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Funeral Directors Association welcomes change of heart

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: Funeral Directors Assn of NZ

Funeral Directors Association welcomes Government change of heart

The Funeral Directors Association this morning announced that it welcomes the Government’s change of heart over viewings of the deceased at Alert Level 4.

“Last week we sent a proposal to Dr Bloomfield and the Prime Minister seeking a change to allow viewings to farewell a loved one under Alert Level 4,” said Gary Taylor, President of the Funeral Directors Association “and when we checked the Ministry of Health website this morning we were delighted to see they have accepted it.”

From this morning, 1st September, viewings by family and whānau are allowed at a registered funeral home during Alert Level 4, but only if they are in the same bubble. The tūpāpaku may not be transported from the funeral home for viewing purposes at any time.

“There are other conditions for funeral directors,” said David Moger, Chief Executive of the Funeral Directors Association “and they are all in line with our proposal except for one. There is a requirement that the funeral director supervising the viewing must be fully vaccinated. This is problematic because when we asked for early access to the vaccination programme for funeral directors as an essential service earlier this year, we were denied.”

The Funeral Directors Association asked the Government for access to the vaccination programme for funeral directors in March 2021 but were denied by the Ministry of Health in late April 2021, citing limited community transmission as the reason along with the fact that funeral directors are not deemed to be an essential health service.

“This means that the number of funeral directors available that are now fully vaccinated is limited,” Moger said “and we are trying to assess what impact that delay will have had on today’s announcement.”

“We do believe that our Members should be regarded as an essential health service and that if they were, this problem would not have occurred.” He said. “We have renewed that call to the Prime Minister and Dr Bloomfield this morning.” Moger added.

As well as conditions for funeral directors there are also conditions for families which must:

• be from the same bubble as the tūpāpaku

• wear masks inside the funeral home and maintain physical distancing

• not touch the tūpāpaku

• not have symptoms of COVID-19

• not be waiting for a COVID-19 test

• not be required to be in isolation or be under a Section 70 Order.

“We are issuing urgent guidance to our Members this morning to put this opportunity for families into effect in a safe and secure manner.” Moger said.

Taylor added “This will be a huge relief for those families in Alert Level 4 who are now able to at least see their loved one at peace after our Members have cared for them and we thank the Government for listening and accepting our proposal. This change of heart by the Government as Auckland and Northland continue under Alert Level 4 is very positive.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Funeral Directors Assn of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 