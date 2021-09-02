Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

VTNZ readying its own nationwide testing campaign

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 4:00 pm
Press Release: VTNZ

Get in quick – that’s the message for anyone whose Warrant of Fitness has expired during lockdown.

VTNZ Country Manager Greg O’Connor predicts a surge in demand for vehicle and driver license testing as the country moves down alert levels, and drivers who’ve been impacted should think ahead if they can.

“The backlog created by the lockdown will take some time to work through and people should try for an inspection as early as possible and keep an eye on their car’s safety.”

VTNZ has postponed approximately 26,000 Warrant of Fitness (WoF) inspections and 13,000 driver license tests over the two weeks spent at Level 4 lockdown.

“This will create a surge and impact wait times for these services. Whether it’s at a VTNZ site where bookings aren’t needed, or a certified repairer where you need to book in advance – there are likely to be delays, so think ahead if you can.

“We have 50 branches that will be operating outside the Auckland region at Level 3. Drop-in WoF and other vehicle inspection services will be conducted but will be slightly slower with health and safety procedures.

“Bookings for Warrant of Fitness inspections can also be made with VTNZ Certified Repairers and other repairers based outside Auckland and Northland.

“Everyone will do what we can to manage this inevitable peak in demand, relieve pressure on the system, and ensure vehicles are safe on our roads.

"VTNZ is on track to complete 650,000 WoF inspections this year and we continue to invest in increasing this capacity.

“In the meantime, there are some simple things people can do at home to check whether their car is safe, but we still recommend only driving if your vehicle is up to date with all its inspections.”

Unfortunately, driver licence testing will only resume at Alert Level 2.

“We’re rescheduling tests that can’t be conducted due to alert levels – it’s one of our top priorities. These tests will be conducted at the same location, and most likely the same time and day of the week as the previous booking, and we will contact affected customers with details of their new booking.

“Once you have received this booking time you can reschedule it through Waka Kotahi NZTA either online or by calling 0800 822 422.

For areas of the country that remain at Level 4, all VTNZ branches remain closed except for essential service vehicles and workers.

“The continued lockdown in Auckland will have a greater impact on wait times for this region. We’ll go through the same phased process of offering services as soon as restrictions ease to ensure we can get people safely back on the road as soon as possible,” says Mr O’Connor.

