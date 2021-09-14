Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Showa Denko To Supply SiC Epitaxial Wafers To Rohm

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Sept 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) has concluded a long-term supply contract with ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM), a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer providing highly efficient SiC power semiconductors for the global market, to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for plural years.

ROHM decided to conclude this ling-term contract because the company appreciated high-quality and stable supply system of SDK's SiC epi-wafers. ROHM continues developing state-of-the-art semiconductors, and therefore, this long-term contract will further strengthen technical cooperation between SDK and ROHM on improvement in qualities of SiC epi-wafers including homogeneity in properties[1] and low density of surface defects[2].

SDK's SiC epi-wafers, which were launched into the market in 2009, have been adopted by electronic device manufacturers as parts of various devices including power supply for servers of cloud computing systems, inverters for railcars and solar power generation systems, and converters installed in quick charging stands for EVs. SDK expects that its SiC epi-wafer business will grow further in the market for SiC power devices which is expected to grow very much.

As the largest independent manufacturer of SiC epi-wafers (estimated by SDK), and under a motto of "Best in Class," the Showa Denko Group will continue coping with rapid expansion of the market for SiC epi-wafers and providing the market with high-performance and highly-reliable products, thereby contributing to the propagation of SiC power semiconductors which save energy with small power loss and less heat generation.

[1] "Homogeneity in properties" means that homogeneity in doping of nitrogen which determines physical property of wafer has been achieved. SiC power semiconductor is produced from SiC doped with nitrogen. SiC power semiconductor for high voltage requires homogeneous doping with small amount of nitrogen.
[2] "Low density of surface defects" means that the wafer has extremely small numbers of surface defects per square centimeter of wafer surface. If a surface defect exists, electricity flows through that surface defect, and the chip cannot be used as power device. On the other hand, SiC power device for large current requires large SiC chip. Therefore, low density of surface defects is necessary for achievement of high yields in production of power devices. SDK's second generation high-grade SiC epi-wafer (HGE-2G) has achieved 1/2 or less density of surface defects compared to that of the first generation product (HGE).

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

