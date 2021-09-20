Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees sweeps award for its support of small business

Monday, 20 September 2021, 8:28 am
Press Release: Canstar

2degrees is Canstar Blue’s winner of the Small Business Telecommunications Most Satisfied Customers award for 2021. Customers say they are pleased with its network coverage, which keeps Kiwis connected in 98.5% of the places they live and work.

The award comes as small businesses again find themselves under pressure, with lockdowns around New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canstar research to find the award winner, done just before the latest lockdown, revealed that the majority of small businesses remained optimistic about the future, despite the uncertainties of COVID. The survey revealed the difficulties of the past year, with 34% saying revenue had decreased, marginally more than the 32% who said revenue had increased. The remainder said revenue had remained around the same.

However, New Zealand’s small businesses continue to invest in their futures, with technology, stock and staff being the three biggest costs, followed by transport and premises. The research also reflects the dominance of the domestic economy, with around three quarters of customers and competitors being local.

2degrees swept 5 star ratings for its network coverage, value for money and bill clarity. Its customers also awarded it 5 stars for overall satisfaction.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the research reflected the resilience of New Zealand’s small business sector. “Despite COVID creating extreme disruptions and hardship, it is notable small business owners continue to stay positive. And 2degees’ technology and communications support is clearly making life easier for them. Congratulations to the 2degrees team, who are supporting New Zealand’s small businesses at one of the most critical times in recent history.”

2degrees Chief Business Officer Andrew Fairgray says support for small business in New Zealand has been key for the organisation for a number of years. “We know the difference small businesses make to New Zealand as a whole and more specifically the economy, and we have a strong legacy of fighting for fair to support our small business customers.

“Receiving external recognition from our customers is something we are very proud of, particularly with the results showing it is our network, which we’ve spent $1 billion on, value for money and bill clarity that contributed to overall customer satisfaction.”

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 