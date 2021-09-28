Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budget NZ Teams Up With McDonald’s To Boost Regional Travel

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Budget Car Rental New Zealand

Budget New Zealand is partnering with McDonald’s for its annual McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 giving Kiwis the chance to see more of their backyard and boost regional travel around the country, in the safety and flexibility of their own rental car

McDonald’s Monopoly will run in New Zealand with Budget NZ offering an array of amazing travel-based prizes to inspire road tripping around New Zealand.

Kiwis who play McDonald’s Monopoly have the chance to win incredible prizes from three categories:

  • Tier 3: ‘Budget Bucks’ - $30 off weekend rentals
  • Tier 2: A four-day weekend getaway rental PLUS $1000 spending money
  • Tier 1 Major Prize: ‘Car for a year’ - Budget’s Break-Free service, where customers can rent a car from between 60 days to 11 months with no lock-in contacts or termination fees

Lee Marshall, General Manager at Budget New Zealand, says the competition is a fun way to encourage the resurgence of regional travel in New Zealand.

“We see this as a way to give back to Kiwis and do our part to promote travel to the regions. It has been a tough year for everyone, and we are thrilled to come together with McDonald’s to encourage people to explore somewhere new, whether it’s a weekend roadie or a longer getaway.”

A yearly competition, McDonald's Monopoly offers customers the chance to win hundreds of prizes across a range of categories including travel and retail. To enter, simply purchase selected products at McDonalds and peel off the sticker on the packaging and scan it into the MyMacca’s App. Each sticker will allow you to collect a ticket to go towards winning a major prize or for some lucky customers, an instant prize win.

McDonald’s Monopoly will run from 22nd September until 9th November 2021. Keep your eyes peeled for the ‘Budget Key’ for your chance to get on the road with Budget New Zealand – just in time for summer.

 

